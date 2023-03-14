Mom goes viral on TikTok for revealing she named her baby after deceased family dog

A mother of four has gone viral for sharing that the name she chose for her youngest son was in part inspired by the name of her late pet dog.

Ambyr S., a TikTok user who documents heartfelt family moments, uploaded a video last week that includes overlaid text that questions whether she really chose to name her son after her beloved dog.

"Wait, you seriously named your baby after a dog?!?" The onscreen text says.

10 BABY NAMES THAT ARE 'DYING OUT' IN AMERICA: FROM MILDRED TO PAULINE

The eight-second video shows her toddler son – Henry Myles – smiling, and the clip cuts to four short snippets of Ambyr’s now-deceased dog, Myles.

"Lost our first baby 2 days before we had our last baby," Ambyr wrote in the video’s caption. "Pretty sure they have the same soul."

The video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times and it has garnered over 133,100 likes and 1,350 comments.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ambyr S. for comment.

TikTok users have mostly been supportive of Ambyr’s choice to honor her late dog.

NATIONAL DOG DAY 2022: 10 FUN FACTS ABOUT OUR FURRY FRIENDS

"Why not name him after something that is the purest thing on earth??" one TikTok user wrote on Thursday, March 9.

Other TikTok users have humorously noted that not all pet names would work for a baby.

"Awe I would do that with my gal Zoe, but [I] draw the line at my cat Turd Ferguson," one TikTok user reasoned on Sunday, March 12.

"I don’t think I can name a human child stinky though," another user wrote on Sunday.

BABY NAMES THAT ARE REPORTEDLY BANNED IN AMERICA: WHAT TO KNOW

"Oatmeal you were named after the bravest cat I ever knew," another commenter quipped.

Other pet names TikTok users think aren’t a good fit for a baby include Pretzel, Rainbow Princess Sparkles and Bubblegum.

A few TikTok users shared stories that suggest naming a baby after a lost pet might not be as uncommon as many would think.

"I lost my soul dog 24 hours before my water broke," one user wrote on Sunday. "My son has his middle name Charlie after my dog."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"[I] have been tempted to name my future daughter after my first dog who passed in 2021, her name was Marlee. She was 3 years old," another user wrote on Tuesday, March 14.

Ambyr last acknowledged her unexpected name choice for her son with a TikTok video she shared in July 2022.

"Aw I love his middle name," the video’s text overlay reads. "Is it after a grandpa or someone?"

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The 10-second video has been edited to show Henry Myles and Myles the dog.

"Missing him so much," Ambyr captioned her video at the time. "They woulda been besties for sure."

The video has been viewed more than 944,200 times.

In a comment that was left on Ambyr's video, one TikTok user noted that Australian conservationist Bindi Sue Irwin-Powell "got her middle name from her Dad's beloved dog Sui," who died in 2004 at the age of 15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Irwin confirmed the origin of her canine-inspired middle name on social media in 2019.