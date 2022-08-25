National Dog Day 2022: 10 fun facts about our furry friends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Dog Day 2022 is here.

Each year, man’s best friend gets the recognition they deserve on Aug. 26.

The day raises awareness about dog adoption and gives owners an opportunity to share why they love their furry friends.

To celebrate National Dog Day, here are 10 number-based fun facts about the canine species – some of which, you might've never known.

48M – There are more than 48.2 million dogs living in the U.S., according to a pet ownership estimate published by the American Veterinary Medical Association – a nonprofit veterinarian trade organization that’s based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

200 to 500 – The number of dog breeds in the world isn't exact and varies depending on each kennel club and governing body, reports Pet Keen – an animal health and gear publication led by veterinarians.

"The [American Kennel Club] only recognizes 195 breeds, while the [Federation Cynologique International] recognizes 360 breeds officially," the site reported in July. "Then, there are all the experimental breeds."

The group continued, "So there isn’t an exact, worldwide, internationally agreed-upon number, but it would be safe to say there are anywhere between 195 and 500 dog breeds in the world."

As of July 2022, canine experts at the AKC recognize 200 dog breeds.

31 – In the U.S., the most popular dog breed is the Labrador retriever, and it’s held its first place spot on the AKC’s "Most Popular Dog Breed Full Ranking List" for 31 years, according to the AKC.

130,000 years – Scientists believe dogs first evolved from wolves about 130,000 years ago, which they’ve based on a published DNA analysis from 1997, according to PBS. Historical records show that humans reportedly domesticated wild dogs about 12,000 years ago.

10 to 15 years – The AKC says the average lifespan for a medium-sized dog is between 10 and 13 years while the average lifespan for a small-sized dog is between 10 and 15 years.

"Small dogs live significantly longer than their larger counterparts, in many cases up to several years longer," the AKC wrote in a report about canine longevity. "Scientists are not entirely sure why this occurs, although there is speculation that larger dogs develop age-related diseases sooner than smaller dogs."

22 – The world’s oldest living dog is a 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier named Pebbles, according to Guinness World Records.

Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000, and she was raised in South Carolina. Guinness World Records recognized her and offered a record holder certificate in May 2022.

58 to 68 days – The gestation period for a dog can range between 58 and 68 days (nine weeks), according to PetFinder, which is one of the largest pet adoption websites in North America.

3 feet, 5.18 inches – The world’s tallest living dog is a two-year-old Great Dane named Zeus who has a standing height of 3 feet, 5.18 inches, according to Guinness World Records.

Zeus lives in Bedford, Texas, and he was recognized as the world’s tallest living dog in May 2022.

3.8 inches – The world’s smallest living dog is a Chihuahua named Miracle Milly who has a standing height of 3.8 inches, according to Guinness World Records.

Milly, who is from Dorado, Puerto Rico, was born in December 2011. She was recognized as the world’s smallest living dog in September 2013, and she weighed "roughly one pound" at the time, according to Guinness.

$5,000 to $20,000 – The estimated cost of owning a dog for 12 years can be between $5,000 and $20,000, according to an analysis credit.com put together.

The personal finance website based its estimate on responses it received from a pet owner survey, which asked respondents how much they spent on food, health care, toys and treats, grooming and more.