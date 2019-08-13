Woman slammed for crowdfunding butt lift after free nose job scandal

One surgery-obsessed woman in the U.K. who certainly believes that “pain is beauty” is asking the public to crowdfund her butt lift in a request that has rubbed many the wrong way, especially after she successfully got the National Health Service (NHS) to foot the bill for her $8,450 nose job back in the spring by allegedly faking depression.

In recent days, Carla Bellucci has set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for a $7,240 butt lift, The Sun reports, and feels hopeful that her fellow Brits will empathize with her plea.

"I really, really need a new bum. I have to have a bum lift and I am out of work and I can’t pay for it myself and I so need a new bum,” the 37-year-old from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England explained to the Daily Star.

"I need it for my mental health, for my self-esteem and it is just something that I need doing so bad and I know I can’t pay for it,” she continued. "The NHS definitely won’t pay for it this time.

"(I) don’t know why, transgender [people] get operations left, right and center but they will not pay for my bum lift,” Bellucci claimed. "So I am relying on you guys, the great British public, to donate."

The woman’s donation page has raised $12 to date, according to the Sun.

Back in June, the former “glamour model” and mom of three sparked great outcry when she admitted that she lied about having depression in order to receive a free nose job – to the tune of $8,450 – from the national health care bureau, Metro reports.

Weeks before, Bellucci was crowned “the most hated woman in Britain” for revealing that she convinced her 14-year-old daughter to begin a plastic surgery regime of her own upon her 16th birthday.

Tentative plans for the teen’s future cosmetic surgery include fillers, Botox, breast implants and teeth veneers.

“If she wants to be a successful influencer and reality star then she will have to fit the look of the time – so surgery is the obvious option,” Bellucci said at the time, as per Metro. “She’s good looking, but surgery will make her prettier.”

As for her own young daughter’s derriere, Bellucci said that the girl’s behind is “very flat” and “needs improving.”

In 2018, about 24,099 Americans went under the knife for the so-called Brazilian butt lift, a surgical procedure which involves liposuction and fat grafting, the New York Post reports.

Nevertheless, many doctors refuse to perform the operation due to high mortality rates.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) estimates that 1 in 3,000 people die from the so-called Brazilian butt lift as compared to 1 in 25,000 for all cosmetic procedures.

“It has the highest mortality rate of any surgical procedure tracked by the ASPS,” Dr. Daniel Maman, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York, told the Post.

Bellucci, however, seems to be paying no mind to that alarming statistic -- while remaining optimistic about her own future, hopeful butt lift.

“People gonna talk the talk ... haters gonna hate in the meantime I’ll just keep doing me,” the woman told her Instagram following of 73,000 last week.