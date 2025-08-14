MLB players drop $11K on luxury 'lucky charm' necklaces as new trend takes off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional baseball players have been making fashion statements even while they're out the field — sparking a hot new trend.

A slew of MLB players have been sporting necklaces from French jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels (VCA).

The necklaces run for around $11,000 as they flaunt the brand’s signature symbol of the Alhambra.

BEACH TOWN BANS MEN'S TOO-SHORT SWIM TRUNKS, SPARKING DEBATE AND RULE FLIPFLOP

The Van Cleef Alhambra collection draws inspiration from the four-leaf clover, according to Sotheby’s website.

The Alhambra is "a universal symbol of luck, and the Moorish quatrefoil, a motif rooted in architectural traditions."

The collection was inspired by the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, known for its grand arches and elaborate geometric motifs.

Major League Jewelers, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is taking credit for launching the new craze.

Shop owner Joseph Tacher told Fox News Digital that Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the first player to request a piece.

Rojas has been seen donning an onyx Alhambra necklace while also rotating the matching VCA earrings or a mother-of-pearl Sweet Butterflies pair.

Infielder Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays has been seen with an onyx necklace — while also seen sporting two Alhambra bracelets when not on the field.

Van Cleef & Arpels has strong ties to Monaco royalty, with Prince Rainier III gifting American actress Grace Kelly a wedding set resplendent with pearls and diamonds.

The French jewelry house was then named the "patented supplier of the Principality of Monaco," according to the VCA website.

Outfielder Joc Pederson of the Texas Rangers has also been seen on the field wearing green and white necklaces.

"MLB players love our pieces because they are both beautiful and versatile — you can dress them up or dress them down," he said.



Tacher said that Major League Jewelers has been receiving numerous requests for the jewelry from many MLB clients.

"I always tell the players if you look good, you play good. And if you play good, you get paid good," he said.

Major League Jewelers has been in the jewelry business for over 35 years.

Tacher said the organization has been receiving an influx of requests from players for the jewelry.

He said his shop worked with MLB players before, noting that Hall of Famer David Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," has purchased custom jewelry.

The shop has made headlines for supplying many Houston Astros players with their gold chains. It held a showcase at the Seattle Mariners clubhouse.

Fox News Digital reached out to Van Cleef & Arpels for comment.