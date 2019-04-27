Miranda Lambert reveals she named fashion line after her horse

Once a horse girl, always a horse girl.

Country music queen Miranda Lambert has revealed that she named her Western-inspired fashion collection after a love especially close to her heart – her horse.

The Texas native made the sweet admission in an April 26 interview with Page Six Style. The 35-year-old Grammy winner launched Idyllwind, a womenswear collection of clothing and boots, in September 2018 – and was inspired by her horse, Ellie Idyllwind, for the name.

“I had started riding horses at the age of 30. I had never ridden a horse before in my life — it was fun and a bit scary at the same time,” Lambert dished of the meaningful moniker’s history.

BLAKE LIVELY ADMITS TO PASSING OFF FOREVER 21 OUTFITS AS 'VINTAGE'

“When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect,” the superstar songstress continued.

Looks from the line include sundresses, jeans, fringe vests, cool tees and plenty of cowboy boots – which mirrors Lambert’s style ethos, through and through.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music. It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style,” she told Page Six. “It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”

Previously citing Dolly Parton as a style icon, Lambert told Footwear News that she hopes Idyllwind’s free-spirited aesthetic appeals to women from all walks of life.

“All types — country girls, city girls — it’s really about attitude,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP