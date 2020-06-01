Miniskirt named 'most iconic fashion statement of all time' in British survey

It’s official: Nobody remembers your sweet Members Only jacket from 1983.

A recent survey which polled 2,000 residents of Great Britain has determined the miniskirt to be “the most iconic fashion statement of all time,” followed closely by the “little black dress,” hot pants, denim jackets and platform shoes.

Flared pants (bellbottoms), leather biker jackets, shoulder pads, knee-high boots and skinny jeans rounded out the top 10.

The poll, which was commissioned by Samsung as part of its promotion for the Samsung AirDresser, had also reportedly revealed that a sizeable chunk of the respondents considered several of the “most iconic” styles to be timeless. Around a quarter of those polled said they still considered little black dresses (aka LBDs) and skinny jeans to be staples of their current wardrobe, and about 1 in 10 claimed they owned a leather biker jacket.

“Our study just goes to show that there are many memorable trends from over the years, and as a result, people are hanging on to items they perceive to be classics, while also investing in vintage finds,” said Dan Harvie, the vice president of home appliances at Samsung, in a statement shared with South West News Service (SWNS) regarding the findings.

In addition to naming fashion’s “most iconic” items, respondents largely admitted to hanging onto their favorite clothes from bygone eras. More than a fifth claimed they still had something in their closets from at least 20 years ago.

But which pieces, in particular, were so special to that portion of respondents? The results didn’t specify, but a glimpse at the rest of the “most iconic” is shedding some light on the clothes that folks might deem most-hoardable: Included among the top 30 were tube tops (coming in at No. 12), tie-dyed shirts (No. 14), flapper dresses (No. 16), cowboy boots (No. 17), tracksuits (No. 20), and high-waisted jeans (No. 21).

About 40 percent of those who participated in the poll also said they believed that current fashions basically comprise older trends and vintage looks — so it doesn’t seem likely they’ll be tossing out those tracksuits anytime soon.

The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll, was commissioned to promote the Samsung AirDresser, an appliance designed for “refreshing and sanitizing” garments at home.