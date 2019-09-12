Millie Bobby Brown accused of faking skin-care routine in video for beauty brand

Millie Bobby Brown's followers think they’ve noticed something strange about her new skin-care tutorial.

To promote her beauty brand, called Florence by Mills, the “Stranger Things” star recently shared a now-deleted Instagram video allegedly depicting her “nighttime skin routine” — but viewers weren’t convinced she was actually doing anything at all.

In the nearly two-minute clip, Brown demonstrates a face mist, a scrub, a facewash, a moisturizer, and lip oil, claiming to have washed off her face between at least two of the steps. But, as some pointed out, Brown appears to retain her eye makeup throughout, leading some to believe she was just pretending to use the products, and rubbing her dry hands all over her face.

“The mist is the only thing she actually used!” claimed one commenter on YouTube, where the video remains published. “This girl basically just spent two minutes rubbing her face with her bare hands.”

“I am so confused… all these people in the comments are praising her but she literally didn't apply anything…” another said. “If she was actually applying something then all her makeup would be smudging and coming off.”

“Wow, a magic invisible product that we couldn't even see being applied,” said someone else. “Millie is such a great actress.”

“I am convinced you are selling air in cute purple bottles,” another hypothesized.

Several others likened the alleged fakery to a video Kylie Jenner posted to promote her Foaming Face Wash earlier this year, during which she wipes the foundation off her face with a towel instead of actually washing it off her face with the product.

“Is she doing a parody of Kylie Jenner?” one commenter asked. “Because that's the only reasonable explanation for this.”

“She hadn’t learnt [sic] anything from the Kylie Beauty video fiasco I guess,” another said.

A representative for Florence by Mills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Florence by Mills line, which contains over a dozen skin-care and makeup products, launched in August with intentions to “redefine beauty with a Gen Z-focused line founded on the belief that true beauty comes from loving and embracing yourself,” according to a press release.