Strange beauty trend using glue to create fuller lips goes viral on social media

Seems like this trend is really sticking around.

A bizarre new “beauty hack” to temporarily plump your pout with the help of superglue has exploded on social media.

The cheap – yet potentially painful – alternative to lip fillers involves applying strong adhesive, either lash glue or as some have used, superglue, right above the top lip. Then you fold your lip up and affix it to the glue. This creates the illusion of a fuller top lip.

The strange trend reportedly originated on video-sharing app TikTok before making its way to Twitter, where it has gone viral.

Many people have uploaded themselves attempting the unique DIY large lip look.

Despite the popularity of the “hack,” no one has shared how long the fuller look lasts – or how painful it is when the lip rips off from the superglue.