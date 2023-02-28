Michigan police lieutenant finishes DoorDash delivery for pregnant driver after car wreck

Police in Michigan recently saved the day as a pregnant DoorDasher in Detroit was involved in a car crash during one of her deliveries.

Officers were quick to arrive on the scene and instead of leaving the groceries inside the damaged vehicle, Sterling Heights Police Lieutenant David Allen helped the mother-to-be, Bryanna Fantozzi, finish the job.

Fantozzi, who is six months into her pregnancy, was on her way to make a grocery delivery and DoorDash drop-off when she and her young daughter got into a wreck amid icy road conditions.

Fantozzi had to complete her delivery, but her Ford Fusion was no longer drivable due to the accident, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

She then asked the officers on duty to help her finish the order. The request was captured on the officers' video cameras.

"I have a question, because I have DoorDash stuff in my car. Is there any way you guys can deliver that for me?," Fantozzi asked while showing them how close the drop-off point was.

Allen was quick to reply. "Yeah, I'll take it for you…I hope they give you a good review," he joked.

Allen and his partner grabbed the groceries along with an order from Texas Roadhouse and returned to their cruiser to make the delivery on behalf of Fantozzi.

"This was nothing spectacular on our end," Allen told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, March 1.

"I was more taken [aback] with her request because I'm not usually asked to deliver DoorDash while I'm working on duty," he said.

FOX 2 identified the DoorDash customer as Sterling Heights resident Genna Pizzo.

At the time, Pizzo was taking care of her four sick kids as she met the officers outside of her home, according to FOX 2.

Upon completing the delivery, Allen gave Pizzo two "warnings."

One, he wasn't responsible if the order was inaccurate and two, "'If that's Texas Roadhouse you're lucky if the rolls made it. I'm on a diet right now and that would have been questionable,'" Allen tells Pizzo, according to his bodycam footage which recorded the DoorDash delivery moment.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sterling Heights Police Department and Fantozzi for comment.

Allen told Fox & Friends that the accident could've been "much worse" especially due to inclement weather.

He said he helped Fantozzi because it was clear that completing the deliveries was important to her.

"It wasn't something that was that difficult for me to help her out with," Allen added.

Fantozzi told "Fox & Friends" that since the incident, Pizzo has offered to give her some baby clothes.