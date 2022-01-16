DoorDash customer pays $13 for a Fanta bottle order: 'Cost of convenience'

Sometimes you want a Fanta, but that doesn’t always mean you have to spend $13 to get one.

However, a viral TikTok video shows that the double-digit wasn’t an issue for one DoorDash customer who actually went through with their purchase.

The astounding video, which was shared by Jamari Hackett on Tuesday, shows a single 16-ounce orange Fanta that retails for $2.49 was sold for $13.05 after a few fees were tacked on.

"Bro what? They ordered one Fanta on doordash," Hackett wrote in the video’s text overlay.

Hackett told Fox News Digital that the unusual soda purchase was made at a Wing Crave restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina.

"It was about 30 minutes before I had to clock out," Hackett recalled. "I saw the order and was kind of confused. I usually look and call back what I see to the cooks. I saw ‘Fanta x1’ and went to look at the other items and didn’t see anything."

Instead, Hackett saw an order summary on his screen that showed the Fanta had four fees added to it, including tax, delivery fee, courier tip and service charge. A courier was scheduled to pick up the order for delivery between 5:05 and 5: 15 p.m.

"When I saw that it was $13, I called one of the cooks to the front and we both thought it was some kind of joke that someone ordered one Fanta and that the price equated to $13," Hackett said. "I told him that we should post it on TikTok because it would be pretty funny. We usually don’t see orders like this, so we both were blown away that someone actually placed it."

Little did Hackett know, the video would go viral with more than 45,600 views and hundreds of comments.

"It has to be a pregnancy craving," one TikTok user joked.

"That’s the cost of convenience," another user quipped.

While most TikTok users were shocked or saw the humor in the soda order, some users admitted that they’ve made costly delivery orders.

Other commenters named strange DoorDash orders they’ve seen or put through, which include a $9 caramel iced coffee, a $32 pack of cigarettes that retail for $8, fountain drinks and sauce packets.

It’s not immediately clear if the Fanta order was possibly made in error. Regardless of how the order came to be, a few TikTok users voiced their concern about the courier tip being 37 cents.

"I think when you do this, you should tip big. It’s a human being on the other end of your order," one user commented.

A DoorDash spokesperson told Fox that the company’s list of fees all serve a purpose.

"While fees vary for each restaurant on the DoorDash platform, these costs go towards paying dashers, operating the platform and providing high-quality service," DoorDash’s emailed statement reads. "Customers always see applicable fees prior to check out so they can make the best decision for themselves."