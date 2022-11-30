Police officers by day step in as Portland high school football officials at night: ‘Really impactful’

Two law enforcement officers are taking their heroism back to high school.

Jeana Fisher, a sheriff's deputy, and Steve Anderson, an officer — both in the area of Portland, Oregon — have been acting as high school football officials under their local Friday night lights.

The officers joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss their involvement with the Portland Football Officials Association and how they've been refereeing recent championships.

Fisher of the Clackmas County Sheriff’s Office already made history as the first woman in Oregon to work a 6A state championship football game.

The sheriff's deputy said she attempted to break the stigma of women in football as a longtime player herself, adding that it was "quite difficult" to become involved with the sport as a young female.

"We’re still looked at in a little bit of a different way," she said.

"We’re questioned because of our gender before they even question whether we know anything."

Now, Fisher mentioned her love of the "supportive" association as she continues to represent women in male-dominated sports.

"All the guys that I partner with are very supportive, and my family is very supportive," she said.

"And I love football. I wouldn’t change it for the world."

Anderson of the Beaverton Police Department admitted that he wishes he’d become a referee sooner.

"I wish I had started right out of college," he said. "The more experience I would have, the better."

The officer said what he loves most is being able to give back to the kids, since football was a "big part" of his childhood, too.

"To be part of the competition and help create fair play for everybody — it’s the greatest experience on a Friday night," he said.

While players are unaware that these officials double as law enforcement officers, Anderson said the officers aim to remain a "silent part of the game."

"We just keep the game fair," he said.

"We have a little bit of training to keep people in line so that helps, I’m sure."

Fisher added that having the opportunity to be hands-on with the game once again has been "really impactful."

"When you love something so much and you get to continue [doing] it in a different form, that’s even better," she said.