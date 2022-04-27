Expand / Collapse search
Good News
Published

Police officers hand out cash to help pay for families' groceries in California

With grocery costs on the rise, officers head out to stores 'to help people overcome food insecurity'

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A police department in California has been spreading kindness in its community, most recently by giving away cash to grocery shoppers. 

The Oceanside Police Department in Oceanside, California, was given a $20,000 donation earlier this year, which the department will use throughout the year for its "Random Acts of Kindness Project."

Last week, the Oceanside Police Department posted on Facebook about the April effort. 

"Grocery costs have skyrocketed and Oceanside police officers are heading out to stores to help people overcome food insecurity," the Facebook post said. "OPD will surprise shoppers with Random Acts of Kindness by helping with the grocery tab in April."

Oceanside Police Department officers gave $100 to grocery shoppers this month for the department's Random Acts of Kindness Project.

Oceanside Police Department officers gave $100 to grocery shoppers this month for the department’s Random Acts of Kindness Project. (Oceanside Police Department)

Oceanside officers went to multiple stores and gave shoppers $100 to help them pay for their groceries, local station KGTV reported.

The Random Acts of Kindness Project started in 2021 as a Secret Santa Operation, but has since turned into a "year-long project aimed at spreading a little kindness around the city of Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department's press release.

Every month, police officers will surprise the community with "a different giving effort" focused on "making connections between officers and the community," the release said.  

"The more opportunities that we have to engage with people outside of crisis situations I think deepen relationships and deepen understanding," Chief Fred Armijo said in a statement.

The department said its officers already interact with people who need help on a daily basis and often provide them with food, clothing or transportation help. Now, they’ll be able to have more opportunities to serve the community.

"It’s a cool experience to get out in the community and make people smile and serve in a different way," Oceanside Police Officer Andy Gularte said.

The $20,000 donation to the Oceanside Police Department was made by a California-based family, the Fortins, who founded the Trauma Intervention Programs, Inc. The Fortins also established a Random Acts of Kindness Fund within Trauma Intervention Programs.

Oceanside Police Department’s Random Acts of Kindness Project will go on all year.

Oceanside Police Department’s Random Acts of Kindness Project will go on all year. (Oceanside Police Department)

"My family and I enthusiastically support the Oceanside Police Department Acts of Kindness Project," Wayne Fortin, the founder of Trauma Intervention Programs, said in a statement. "We can think of no better way for us to provide acts of kindness to Oceanside residents than by partnering with Oceanside police officers who are on the front lines and encounter those who need kindness and a helping hand on a regular basis."

