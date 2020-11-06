After 14 sons, Michigan couple finally has their first daughter

It’s (finally) a girl!

A couple in Michigan with 14 sons welcomed their first daughter to the world this week.

Kateri Schwandt, 45, gave birth to Maggie Jayne on Thursday at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The newest member of the Schwandt family weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Maggie’s father Jay, 45, told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kateri “are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family.”

“This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine,” Jay said.

He and Kateri were married in 1993, before they attended Ferris State University.

They had their first three sons before they graduated and continued having children as Kateri earned her master’s degree in social work and Jay earned his law degree.

Today, Jay is a lawyer and owns a land surveying business.

Their eldest, Tyler, is 28 years old. He told the Detroit Free Press that his parents didn’t think they’d ever have a daughter.

“My parents were finally blessed with the little girl they never thought they'd end up having,” Tyler told the newspaper. “It's been about 12 hours since my dad told us, and I still haven't quite wrapped my mind around it.”

The Schwandt's other sons include Zach, Drew, Brandon, Tommy, Vinny, Calvan, Gabe, Wesley, Charlie, Luke, Tucker, Francisco and Finley, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The family has been featured for years in local and national news as they’ve grown. Kateri and Jay also have a livestreaming program called “14 Outdoorsmen” that may now need a name change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.