Parent-to-be divides Internet for eating pizza while partner is in labor, taking photo

Apparently there are times when it’s not OK to have pizza.

A bizarre photo that claims to show a woman in the midst of labor pains, inside a hospital room, recenty went viral because of a pizza pictured in the foreground — a pizza that was allegedly being enjoyed by the uncomfortable woman's partner.

The image was uploaded to Reddit’s aptly titled Trashy boards, where it was accompanied with a caption reading, “Casually eating pizza when your [significant other] is in the middle of giving birth.”

The upload does not appear to show the original image, however. Instead, it appears to be a screenshot from another site.

The image’s original caption is visible in the Reddit post, which reads, “It’s not delivery, it’s DiGiorno,” making a reference to both the situation and the pizza brand’s famous catchphrase. The pizza pictured in the photo, however, does not appear to be a frozen DiGiorno pie, but rather a pizza from the Ohio-based chain Marco's Pizza.

Two cans of soda are also visible in the picture.

Reddit users seemed divided in their responses to the post. Some thought it was staged, but others defended it. One user wrote, “I had Subway while I was waiting for my son to be born. When you hear about a 12-hour labor, about 11 of those hours are mostly just waiting.”

Another user countered, “The picture is trashy. But I was in labor for three days, my husband had to eat. But he didn't take pictures like this.”

“Probably their second or third child, not as exciting then,” theorized another user.

“Yeah, I bet she loves being photographed while in the middle of a contraction causing so much pain," one user sarcastically summed up of the alleged situation.

The Reddit user who posted the picture, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the origin of the photo.