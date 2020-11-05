Single Ohio man adopts 5 siblings so they wouldn’t be separated

This man’s family just got a whole lot bigger.

Robert Carter, 29, a single man from Cincinnati, Ohio, adopted five siblings because he didn’t want them to be separated.

On Oct. 30, when the adoption was finalized, Carter’s family grew to include Marionna, 10, Robert Jr., 9, Makayla, 8, Giovanni, 5, and Kiontae, 4.

“After it was finalized, I just cried because it was over and I didn’t have to worry about if they were going to be moved or would have to suffer anymore,” Carter told SWNS. “I woke up the next day feeling relieved, at peace and blessed to have these kids.”

PARENT-TO-BE DIVIDES INTERNET FOR EATING PIZZA WHILE PARTNER IS IN LABOR, TAKING PHOTOS

Carter started fostering the three boys -- Robert Jr., Giovanni and Kiontae -- starting in December 2018, but soon learned that they had two sisters who they had been separated from for six months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He decided to reach out to Marionna and Makayla’s foster moms to see if they could bring all the kids together for a play date.

“The kids saw each other and started hugging and crying and wouldn't let go,” Carter said. “That was the moment I said ‘okay I'm going to take all five.’”

TWIN GIRLS, 4, WEAR TRUMP, BIDEN COSTUMES FOR HALLOWEEN

Carter said he always knew he wanted to adopt kids because he grew up in foster care.

He was one of nine children and when he entered the foster system, his youngest sibling -- a brother -- was only 2 years old. He wouldn’t see that brother again for 14 years.

“I know the pain of being separated too well and I could not let that happen to them,” Carter said about his five children.

FATHER-TO-BE ASKS IF HE’S WRONG FOR DISMISSING PREGNANT WIFE’S IDEA TO NAME DAUGHTER ‘KAREN’

Even though it might seem like a handful for a single man to adopt five kids, Carter said they’re “amazing.”

“A lot of people think it’s hard if you’re by yourself or don’t have a house, but it’s a lot easier than people think it’s going to be and kids need parents whether it’s two or one,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Now Carter is working on buying a home for his family and someone has set up a GoFundMe to help.

“I can't even explain how unbelievable it is, just to have support and people sharing our story to bring awareness to the fact that we still have so many kids that need homes,” Carter said.

“I’m just happy that I’m able to help encourage people to step up as foster and adoptive parents so we can get these kids into great hands,” he added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS