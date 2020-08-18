Michelle Obama's DNC speech 'vote' necklace sparks online frenzy

Former first lady Michelle Obama made her message crystal clear with a gold necklace that spelled “vote” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in a fashion statement that has sparked an online frenzy.

In pre-recorded remarks that closed the Monday night's event, Obama urged Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it” and decried President Trump as “the wrong president for our country.”

“This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012,” Obama said, per the Associated Press.

“We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can. We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they’re received,” she stressed. “And then, make sure our friends and families do the same.”

Fashion police quickly realized the “Becoming” author was wearing a delicate gold chain necklace spelling “v-o-t-e,” since identified as a ByChari piece, the New York Post reports. Similar staples from the brand retail for around $300 to $400.

ByChari's owner and designer Chari Cuthbert released a similar “vote” necklace for the last presidential election, she said, and was planning to debut it again this year before the item shot to social media stardom with a little help from the former first lady.

“I was honored when Michelle Obama’s stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it!” Cuthbert told the Post.

The jewelry received a standing ovation from fashion fans on Twitter, while Google searches surged for the term “vote necklace.”

