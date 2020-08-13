Expand / Collapse search
Kanye West reveals '2020 Vision' apparel endorsing his presidential run

Yeezy supporters may soon be able to sport campaign-approved clothing

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Kanye West suggests campaign is meant to hurt BidenVideo

Kanye West suggests campaign is meant to hurt Biden

Rapper Kanye West hints his presidential campaign is designed to spoil former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to unseat President Trump; Jonathan Hunt reports.

Kanye West still has his eyes on the White House, and supporters may soon be able to sport campaign-approved clothing.

Earlier this week, the rapper tweeted three photos of branded apparel endorsing his presidential bid, sharing shots of a white T-shirt and a blue and black baseball cap with the same block-lettered logo, reading "Kanye 2020 vision.”

The rapper tweeted out three photos of branded apparel endorsing his presidential bid on Aug. 11.

The rapper tweeted out three photos of branded apparel endorsing his presidential bid on Aug. 11. (Kanye West/Twitter)

One item of the campaign-approved clothing is a blue and black baseball cap, pictured.

One item of the campaign-approved clothing is a blue and black baseball cap, pictured. (Kanye West/Twitter)

Page Six pointed out that the duds looked a whole lot like the signature logo of skate brand Vision Street Wear, which West apparently acknowledged in a follow-up message.

“Uuuum… yeah now what,” the 43-year-old star tweeted on Wednesday, posting a photo of Rihanna in one of the label’s lookalike shirts.

It remains unclear if, when and where shoppers could purchase the Yeezy founder’s approved apparel, which he christened online with the caption “2020 VISION.”

A white T-shirt with a block-lettered logo reads "Kanye 2020 vision.”

A white T-shirt with a block-lettered logo reads "Kanye 2020 vision.” (Kanye West/Twitter)

In recent days, West has seemingly made amends with Kris Jenner after making explosive remarks about his mother-in-law on Twitter last month. However, the rapper’s run for the Oval Office hit a major roadblock after apparently failing to gather enough petition signatures to appear on the ballot in California, and elsewhere.

Fox News’ Naledi Ushe and Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.

