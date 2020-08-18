Michelle Obama's DNC speech was recorded before Biden picked Harris as running mate, source says

Former first lady Michelle Obama raised eyebrows Monday night when her remarks to conclude the first night of the Democratic National Convention made no mention of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the first Black woman to appear on a major party ticket.

However, a Biden campaign official told Fox News late Monday that Obama's speech was recorded before the former vice president announced on Aug. 11 he had chosen Harris as his running mate.

Former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile, a Fox News contributor, said she was "disappointed" that there was no mention of Harris in the former first lady's remarks.

"She kept talking about Joe Biden, and she knows Joe Biden very well, but she also knows Kamala Harris, [who was] one of the first to endorse Barack Obama when he ran [for president in 2008], so I was disappointed," said Brazile, who later added, ""I just heard that perhaps she taped the speech before the announcement, but I am disappointed that we did not hear about Kamala Harris.

"The first Black first lady of the United States did not mention the first Black female ever to be on a major party ticket," she emphasized. "So I am a little disappointed that I did not hear that.

Last week, however, Michelle Obama cheered Harris' selection as Biden's running mate in a series of lengthy posts on her personal Instagram page.

“You get used to it, even as a little girl — opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you," Obama wrote. "You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more. Because no matter how much you prepare, no matter what grades you get or even how high you rise at work, it always feels like someone is waiting to tell you that you’re not qualified. That you’re not smart enough. That you’re too loud or too bossy. That there’s just something about you…you’re just not quite the right fit.

"Change can be slow and frustrating, but signs of progress are all around us. This week Senator @KamalaHarris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last.



"I am here for it all," Obama added. "Let us embrace and celebrate this moment. Go get ‘em girl. 💪🏾”