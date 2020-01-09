Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wax figures separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds

Well, then!

Following the bombshell announcement that they’re stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wax figures have been moved away from the sculptures of their famous family at Madame Tussauds museum in London.

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set,” Steve Davies, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said of the news.

Like their real-life counterparts seeking new ground, the wax Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be relocated to another part of the gallery — location to be determined, The Sun reports.

The Sussex's wax figures were initially unveiled a few days before their May 2018 wedding. The Duchess’ figurine is clad in a lookalike emerald green sheath dress from their engagement announcement, while the likeness of the Duke wears a suit and features his signature beard.

Now, an “awkward empty gap” looms next to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Madame Tussauds’ display honoring the British monarchy, The Sun claims.

However, the figures based on Prince Harry, 35, and Duchess Meghan, 38, will not be leaving the museum entirely, Davies wants visitors to know.

“As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them,” he said.

At present, Buckingham Palace aides are working around the clock after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their shocking announcement on Jan. 8.

The Sussexes took to Instagram to reveal they will be taking “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.