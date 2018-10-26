Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle called a 'Disney princess' in Oscar de la Renta gown

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
The Duchess of Sussex’s style game is soaring to new heights, now with a bird-embellished tulle frock.

The pregnant royal and her husband, Prince Harry, dazzled at the Australia Geographic Society Awards, in Sydney, on Friday. Style critics and commenters alike applauded Meghan Markle's choice of an Oscar de la Renta tea-length, black-and-white number with avian embellishments and illusion detailing.

Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards event in Sydney, Australia, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)

The former actress brought a bit of Hollywood glamour to the event, making a “fairy-tale entrance” in what People has dubbed “the most glamorous dress of the tour."

MEGHAN MARKLE WOWS WITH BANANA BREAD ON AUSTRALIA TOUR

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Australian Geographic Society Awards, in Sydney Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Joel Carrett/Pool Photo via AP)

The Duchess completed the look with a blowout, minimal jewelry and her go-to Aquazarra black suede bow pumps, Harper’s Bazaar reported, looking totally pulled together after experiencing a scary plane landing that morning.

On Twitter, the mom-to-be’s fancy look was described as “princess-perfect” and “magical.”

“We are not worthy of such beauty,” one commenter joked.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, speaks as she presents a prize at the Australian Geographic Society Awards, in Sydney, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Joel Carrett/Pool Photo via AP)

At the event, the royal couple presented awards, and Prince Harry made a speech about the importance of environmental conservation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make 76 engagements on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak