Meghan Markle called a 'Disney princess' in Oscar de la Renta gown

The Duchess of Sussex’s style game is soaring to new heights, now with a bird-embellished tulle frock.

The pregnant royal and her husband, Prince Harry, dazzled at the Australia Geographic Society Awards, in Sydney, on Friday. Style critics and commenters alike applauded Meghan Markle's choice of an Oscar de la Renta tea-length, black-and-white number with avian embellishments and illusion detailing.

The former actress brought a bit of Hollywood glamour to the event, making a “fairy-tale entrance” in what People has dubbed “the most glamorous dress of the tour."

The Duchess completed the look with a blowout, minimal jewelry and her go-to Aquazarra black suede bow pumps, Harper’s Bazaar reported, looking totally pulled together after experiencing a scary plane landing that morning.

On Twitter, the mom-to-be’s fancy look was described as “princess-perfect” and “magical.”

“We are not worthy of such beauty,” one commenter joked.

At the event, the royal couple presented awards, and Prince Harry made a speech about the importance of environmental conservation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make 76 engagements on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

