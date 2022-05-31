McDonald's worker in London sings to customers, spreading joy on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Everyone loves dinner and a show – even when it’s being served at McDonald’s.

That’s what customers in London have been getting at the chain’s Liverpool Street location with Richard Walker, a McDonald’s UK employee who’s gone viral for his in-restaurant performances and singalongs.

With only five videos uploaded to TikTok so far, Walker’s @ukrichardwalker account is nearing one million views.

The self-described "pro noise maker" has sung "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan, "Just the way you are" by Bruno Mars, "As Long as You Love Me" by the Backstreet Boys and "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran.

Each video shows the restaurant’s in-store customers thoroughly enjoying the shows Walker puts on with the establishment’s hooked-up microphone.

In a video Walker posted on April 30, he explained that a microphone was installed at the Liverpool Street McDonald’s location to help staff announce orders.

A more recent video he shared on his birthday – May 23 – showed Walker singing at 1 a.m.

TikTok users have expressed support for Walker’s creative sets in the comment sections under his videos.

"I'd buy anything that man was selling for the performance alone," one commenter wrote.

"Nuggets and a McShow," another user joked.

"The best McDonald’s in London," another user wrote. "[The workers there] are always a vibe."