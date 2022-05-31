Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food
Published

McDonald's worker in London sings to customers, spreading joy on social media

Richard Walker at the Liverpool Street McDonald's goes viral for in-restaurant performances and singalongs

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Everyone loves dinner and a show – even when it's being served at McDonald's.

That's what customers in London have been getting at the chain's Liverpool Street location with Richard Walker, a McDonald's UK employee who's gone viral for his in-restaurant performances and singalongs.

The street-level storefront sign of a McDonald's restaurant in England. The fast food chain serves burgers, chicken, fries and more.

The street-level storefront sign of a McDonald's restaurant in England. The fast food chain serves burgers, chicken, fries and more. (iStock)

With only five videos uploaded to TikTok so far, Walker's @ukrichardwalker account is nearing one million views.

The self-described "pro noise maker" has sung "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan, "Just the way you are" by Bruno Mars, "As Long as You Love Me" by the Backstreet Boys and "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran.

Each video shows the restaurant's in-store customers thoroughly enjoying the shows Walker puts on with the establishment's hooked-up microphone.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walker and McDonald's UK for comment.

In a video Walker posted on April 30, he explained that a microphone was installed at the Liverpool Street McDonald's location to help staff announce orders.

A more recent video he shared on his birthday – May 23 – showed Walker singing at 1 a.m.

TikTok users have expressed support for Walker's creative sets in the comment sections under his videos.

"I'd buy anything that man was selling for the performance alone," one commenter wrote.

"Nuggets and a McShow," another user joked.

"The best McDonald's in London," another user wrote. "[The workers there] are always a vibe."

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital.

