Marilyn Monroe's secret for glowing skin revealed by classmate

Marilyn Monroe relied on a surprising medicine-cabinet staple to keep her skin glowing and bright, a former acting-school classmate said.

The late, legendary bombshell apparently got into the habit of rubbing herself down with Vaseline before a long, steamy bath every day to keep her body hydrated.

“Marilyn Monroe had the most luminous skin I ever saw,” said Renée Taylor at a recent event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York, Page Six reports.

“She came into class with Lee Strasberg one day and I just had to ask what she did,” the actress and Oscar-nominated screenwriter continued, recalling her time as a classmate of Monroe's at the Actors Studio in New York. “Marilyn told me, ‘I rub my entire body down with Vaseline and then get into a three-hour hot bath every morning. It gives my skin a shiny glow.’”

Though the petroleum jelly supposedly worked wonders for the screen siren, Taylor — who was nominated for an Academy Award for screenwriting for "Lovers and Other Strangers," and also starred in "The Nanny" — admitted she didn’t quite have the same luck.

“So I tried that. I almost drowned,” she joked of the slippery trick.

Vogue previously reported that Monroe was known to layer Vaseline all over her face, beneath her makeup, to create a dazzling on-camera glow.

Well ahead of her time, the actress also reportedly advocated for safe sun tanning.

“Despite its great vogue in California, I don’t think suntanned skin is any more attractive . . . or any healthier, for that matter. I’m personally opposed to a deep tan because I like to feel blond all over,” she said, according to the outlet.

