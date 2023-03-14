Man captures mysterious ghostly image on video while driving late at night

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘THEY’RE OUT THERE' - A truck driver’s dashcam video of an eerie figure appearing on the side of an empty Arizona road has viewers discussing the possibility of a supernatural occurrence. Continue reading...

'FREE WITH MY APPEARANCE' - A 30-year-old social media influencer who is losing her eyesight to a rare disease is empowering others with her messages. Continue reading...

PATRIOT REMEMBERED - Here's how one military mom is memorializing her son who tragically died in a National Guard helicopter crash at age 30. Continue reading...

LATER, GATOR - A large alligator got stuck while trying to go through a metal fence at the Coral Creek Club in Charlotte County, Florida. See the footage…

PARENTAL REGRETS - Mothers and fathers of grown adults are revealing what they would have done differently as parents. Continue reading...

'SINISTER' TOY - What is 'Huggy Wuggy'? The doll with sharp teeth has been popping up for sale on city streets in America. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On March 14, 1879, this physicist was born in Germany — later, his relativity theory shattered centuries of "settled science." Continue reading...

ST. PATRICK'S DAY STAPLE - Whip up classic corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick's Day 2023. Choose from one of two recipes shared by Chef Alex Reitz of Denver, Colorado. Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER - Can you find three owls in this colorful chicken flock? Test your skills...

TOP TECH TIP - Do you understand those internet abbreviations commonly used online or over text messaging? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how to decode internet slang you receive from friends and family. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! - Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

