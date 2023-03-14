Expand / Collapse search
Man captures mysterious ghostly image on video while driving late at night

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
William Church, a truck driver who recently drove through Arizona, thinks he saw a possible ghost on State Route 87. The moment was recorded by his Nexar dashcam.

William Church, a truck driver who recently drove through Arizona, thinks he saw a possible ghost on State Route 87. The moment was recorded by his Nexar dashcam. (Will Church and Erika Lake)

‘THEY’RE OUT THERE' - A truck driver’s dashcam video of an eerie figure appearing on the side of an empty Arizona road has viewers discussing the possibility of a supernatural occurrence. Continue reading...

'FREE WITH MY APPEARANCE' - A 30-year-old social media influencer who is losing her eyesight to a rare disease is empowering others with her messages. Continue reading...

PATRIOT REMEMBERED - Here's how one military mom is memorializing her son who tragically died in a National Guard helicopter crash at age 30. Continue reading...

Left, Daniel "Danny" Prial and brother, Terence Prial, at Terence's graduation from Officer Candidate School. The cover of new book "The Fullest Measure" written by Anne Leavy-Prial, is at center. And at right, Chief Warrant Officer Two Daniel Prial and his mom Anne Leavy-Prial.

Left, Daniel "Danny" Prial and brother, Terence Prial, at Terence's graduation from Officer Candidate School. The cover of new book "The Fullest Measure" written by Anne Leavy-Prial, is at center. And at right, Chief Warrant Officer Two Daniel Prial and his mom Anne Leavy-Prial. (Anne Leavy-Prial)

LATER, GATOR - A large alligator got stuck while trying to go through a metal fence at the Coral Creek Club in Charlotte County, Florida. See the footage…

PARENTAL REGRETS - Mothers and fathers of grown adults are revealing what they would have done differently as parents. Continue reading...

'SINISTER' TOY - What is 'Huggy Wuggy'? The doll with sharp teeth has been popping up for sale on city streets in America. Continue reading...

Some colorful Huggy Wuggy dolls are shown here. 

Some colorful Huggy Wuggy dolls are shown here.  (iStock)

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On March 14, 1879, this physicist was born in Germany — later, his relativity theory shattered centuries of "settled science." Continue reading...

ST. PATRICK'S DAY STAPLE - Whip up classic corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick's Day 2023. Choose from one of two recipes shared by Chef Alex Reitz of Denver, Colorado. Continue reading...

If you're looking to make a classic dish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2023, check out these flavorful corned beef and cabbage recipes from Chef Alex Reitz — recipe developer for "Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner."

If you're looking to make a classic dish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2023, check out these flavorful corned beef and cabbage recipes from Chef Alex Reitz — recipe developer for "Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner." ( BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com)

BRAIN TEASER - Can you find three owls in this colorful chicken flock? Test your skills...

TOP TECH TIP - Do you understand those internet abbreviations commonly used online or over text messaging? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how to decode internet slang you receive from friends and family. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! - Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free. Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with games.

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free. Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with games. (iStock)

