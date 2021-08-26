Majority of Americans say their 'best memories' come from family barbecues
72% of Americans say they have good memories about grill-time gathers, a new survey claims
Barbecues seem to have a special place in Americans’ hearts.
Bush’s Baked Beans commissioned a OnePoll survey that reportedly found that 72% of Americans have fond memories of grilling with family, according to South West News Service.
"This summer has been a time for families and friends to come back together," Bush’s Brand Manager Penny Caudill told the British news agency.
She went on, "And the grill remains a place where we can all get together and enjoy our favorite foods that make summer beautiful, from burgers to hot dogs to baked beans."
The survey, which consulted 2,006 Americans, also found that more than half – 51% – believe outdoor barbecues are an "ideal" social gathering for summer 2021, which coincides with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbecues and similar outdoor gatherings where participants can be socially distant have been marked as being "safer" pandemic activities, according to a running list published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While it’s not clear whether the CDC’s approval has played a role in the summertime barbecue season, 42% of Bush’s survey respondents said they planned "to attend more barbecues this summer than they usually would."
Another 47% agreed that gatherings around a grill are "the non-work equivalent" to the socializing that happens around office water coolers.
Representatives at Bush’s Baked Beans did not immediately respond to FOX News’ request for comment.