Maison Margiela sneakers with hot candle wax design draw reactions: 'What in the hot glue gun?'

A unique pair of sneakers being sold by the high-end French fashion house Maison Margiela is getting quite the attention online.

The chunky trainers are purposely designed to look like what appears to be hot candle wax dripping all over them. What’s more is, they retail for more than $1,100.



Currently for sale on e-commerce sites such as Matches Fashion and Coggles, the fusion leather and mesh trainers are advertised as fashion-forward must-haves.

“Maison Margiela’s black Fusion trainers showcase the label’s penchant for creating avant-garde and instantly recognizable footwear silhouettes through their unmistakeable [sic] deconstructed aesthetic," according to a product description on Matches Fashion.



“They’re crafted in Italy from leather and mesh and feature carbon-fibre-effect details, glue drips and purposeful loose threads to further accentuate the design," the description says.

Coggles highlighted that the designer is “showcasing the parts of a shoe that are usually hidden beneath a refined outer, the ‘fusion’ trainers are covetable precisely because of their imperfection and rawness.”

An Instagram post of the eccentric footwear recently went viral and drew some funny reactions.



“What in the hot glue gun,” commented one Instagram user, while another wrote: “Let me just pour some candle wax on some sketchers.”

“Making these knockoffs is going to be super easy,” someone joked. Another person wondered, “Is that snot?”

One Instagram user pointed out that despite the seeming ridiculousness of the footwear’s design, a luxury designer such as Maison Margiela can get away with it because “they know people wear anything.”



One entrepreneurial-minded Instagram user, however, decided to take advantage of the viral sneakers, saying: “I can recreate that for $99.99, ask me how for a discount!”