Published

Instagram users praise Ruth Bader Ginsburg's glitter heels: 'Dorothy reincarnated'

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The 19th amendment was a miracleVideo

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The 19th amendment was a miracle

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment

Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made an unexpected fashion statement when she wore silver glitter high heels to a Washington, D.C. awards ceremony last week, which Instagram users have gotten a real kick out of.

On Valentine’s Day, the octogenarian presented the inaugural Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress to philanthropist Agnes Gund. While Justice Ginsburg was all smiles at the event, eagle-eyed social media users quickly noticed something else: she was sporting a surprising choice of shoes.

As seen in a photo shared to Instagram by Martha Stewart, the justice sensibly paired the sparkly shoes with white stockings.

“RBG is Dorothy reincarnated with her slippers,” one user declared, referencing the heroine of “The Wizard of Oz” and her famous ruby slippers.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inaugural Woman of Leadership Award to Agnes Gund at The Library of Congress on Feb. 14.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inaugural Woman of Leadership Award to Agnes Gund at The Library of Congress on Feb. 14. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

“Fabulous!!! Look at the Justice’s shoes! Girl has style!!” another gushed.

“I love you RBG. You sparkle and I am not just talking about your shoes!” a fan proclaimed.

“A true inspiration,” one agreed of her legacy.

From collar necklaces to favorite scrunchies, the Notorious RBG’s latest style statement might just spark another fashion frenzy.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak