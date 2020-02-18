Instagram users praise Ruth Bader Ginsburg's glitter heels: 'Dorothy reincarnated'

Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made an unexpected fashion statement when she wore silver glitter high heels to a Washington, D.C. awards ceremony last week, which Instagram users have gotten a real kick out of.

WOMAN WHO LOOKS LIKE MEGHAN MARKLE SIGNS WITH AGENCY AS DOUBLE

On Valentine’s Day, the octogenarian presented the inaugural Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress to philanthropist Agnes Gund. While Justice Ginsburg was all smiles at the event, eagle-eyed social media users quickly noticed something else: she was sporting a surprising choice of shoes.

As seen in a photo shared to Instagram by Martha Stewart, the justice sensibly paired the sparkly shoes with white stockings.

“RBG is Dorothy reincarnated with her slippers,” one user declared, referencing the heroine of “The Wizard of Oz” and her famous ruby slippers.

“Fabulous!!! Look at the Justice’s shoes! Girl has style!!” another gushed.

“I love you RBG. You sparkle and I am not just talking about your shoes!” a fan proclaimed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“A true inspiration,” one agreed of her legacy.

From collar necklaces to favorite scrunchies, the Notorious RBG’s latest style statement might just spark another fashion frenzy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP