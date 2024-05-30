Luxury wedding planner reveals how engaged couples are using AI on their big day

As artificial intelligence grows in popularity, the latest tech tools are creeping into just about every industry and endeavor — including wedding planning.

A luxury wedding planner this spring shared how brides and grooms are making use of sophisticated AI tools to ease the stress of their big day.

Lisa Lafferty, a wedding and event planner in Beverly Hills, California, said she's helped throw some extravagant parties in her decade of experience — which has given her an up-close look at AI's use in the wedding space.

Owner of Beverly Hills Premier Catering, Lafferty expanded her catering business to event planning in 2018 and has since planned events for celebrities, real estate moguls, Fortune 500 brands and more, she said.

Here are three surprising insights into how AI is being used in the wedding industry today.

3 ways couples are using AI at weddings

1. For writing their vows

Lafferty said many couples are tapping into artificial intelligence tools to support their vows spoken on the big day.

"Not everyone feels like they can communicate their emotions and what they want to say in a way that feels natural, authentic, comfortable and appropriately concise," she said.

"Because of this, many couples are using ChatGPT to write their vows," said Lafferty.

They're "putting the main ideas into the platform and then using what it provides as a basis to work from."

This can help couples if they're suffering from a bout of writer’s block, said the wedding planner.

2. For making announcements

Using AI as a free DJ is also a popular trend among newlyweds on their wedding day.

Many couples will use an artificial intelligence voice generator to make announcements at their wedding, said Lafferty.

The announcements might tell guests it’s time to be seated for dinner, for example.

"This is especially common at smaller weddings," said Lafferty, "where there isn’t a DJ or large band with an emcee, and in cases where there isn’t a member of the clergy leading the ceremony."

Although it might seem odd at first, Lafferty said it’s much more common in today’s wedding agendas than many people may realize.

3. For remembering or honoring loved ones

Using artificial intelligence to bring since-departed loved ones "to" the wedding day — or people who simply can't get there physically — is also becoming more popular, she said.

AI is being used to create a visual edit or a voice generation of a loved one who has passed, or a beloved family member or friend who can't be present physically.

"Whether it's relatives who have passed or people who simply can’t make the trip, AI is now making it possible to ‘bring’ them to the party," she said.

"This comes to life in several ways, including by visual editing and voice generation to have people make speeches or give their well-wishes."

Although this use of AI isn't for everyone, Lafferty said this is becoming a popular way to create a "special moment for the couple" who are celebrating one of the most important days of their lives for many years to come.