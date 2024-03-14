Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Lucky St. Patrick's Day deals to snag now

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Consider these Amazon picks that could help you get into the St. Patty's Day spirit – no matter where you are on March 17. (iStock)

ST. PATTY'S DAY STEALS – Check out these 10 must-have items to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

'GOOD JOB, MAMA' – A rescue dog gave birth to quite a number of puppies after she was unable to move due to her extreme pregnancy. Continue reading...

'SOMETHING NEW' – A couple from Utah is having a viral moment after the groom shared a photo of himself wearing his Apple Vision Pro headset at his own wedding. Continue reading...

Apple Vision Pro wedding split

For Jacob Wright, 24, the "something new" that he donned at his own wedding was the Apple Vision Pro headset, which he wore while being photographed alongside his bride. (moments in the morning/Naomi Mckeown)

'RAREST OF THE RARE' – An ultra-rare Benjamin Franklin U.S. postage stamp from 1868 is headed to auction this summer — and it may fetch as much as $5 million. Continue reading...

'CALL TO CHILL OUT' – Fox News personality Jimmy Failla tackles the "tyranny of the minority" with his new book, "Cancel Culture Dictionary: An A to Z Guide to Winning the War on Fun." Continue reading...

MONEY MOVES – Brian Brenberg, co-host of "The Big Money Show," reveals his best investing advice — and what he'd tell his younger self. Continue reading...

Dana Perino and Brian Brenberg

Dana Perino speaks with Brian Brenberg of "The Big Money Show" — who shares how he made his first dollar, his best investing advice for others and the smart insight he'd give his younger self. (Fox News Digital)

CELEBRATE PI DAY – Shoofly pie is a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition that was adapted to celebrate the United States centennial in Philadelphia in 1876 and is more American than apple pie, enthusiasts say. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

