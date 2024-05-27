'Lovely little bird' flies right into woman's car as she's driving on a country lane

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A cheeky bird was rescued by a woman after it flew right through her car window and made itself comfortable in her vehicle as she was driving along a country lane in the United Kingdom.

Jessica Mathews spotted the rooster on the side of the road as she made her way home along a country lane in Aston-on-Trent, Derbys, according to SWNS, the British news service.

But the runaway bird decided to hop through the window of her Ford KA before making himself at home in her passenger seat — and refused to leave.

The rooster, nicknamed Barry, even "munched its way through" the woman's shopping haul while she tried to lure him out of the vehicle, SWNS reported.

Mathews decided to rescue the lost animal and bring him to her house before she was able to rehome him eventually.

She shared footage of the hilarious encounter on Instagram — showing the bird clinging to her window, inside her car and even perched on her shoulder. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"He just didn't want to get out of the car," she said. "I was trying to nudge it out the car and then the next thing I know, he's [sitting] on the passenger seat."

No veterinarians wanted to take the bird, as "he wasn't my pet."

She also told SWNS, "I was thinking, ‘OK, well it looks like I now have a chicken.’"

She said that no veterinarians wanted to take the bird, as "he wasn't my pet. I thought, 'I'm going to have to take him home and my boyfriend is going to kill me.'"

On social media, Mathews said, "I've been driving down the country lane, going back home, with my window down, and I swear to God this chicken has just flown in my car window. What do I do?"

She also wrote, "Honestly, these things only happen to me. There's a farm over there and I'm going to go and see if it belongs to the farm. It just bit me as well."

"I've got some pecan nuts and some raspberries from my food shop, and we're going to try and get him out of the car."

In a different clip, she gave another update, saying, "So he doesn't belong to the people on the farm, nobody is answering there, so we are now going to see if we can find if he lives up here."

She added, "He seems quite happy apart from the s--- on my car seat, so that's great. We are going to go to the next house."

Then, in yet another update, she said, "It's getting really dark and late, and I can't find where this [rooster] lives. I'm gonna try and lure him back out into the field. I've got some pecan nuts and some raspberries from my food shop, and we're going to try and get him out of the car."

That endeavor wasn't successful, however.

"It was really hard to give him away, actually."

Eventually, after she'd contacted vets plus animal rescue centers, a man in Castle Donington, Leiceister, offered to rehome the bird the next day, SWNS reported.

Said Mathews, "It was really hard to give him away, actually, because he was really nice. A lovely little bird."