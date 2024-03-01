Ohio bird feeder camera captures hilarious photos of wild animals grabbing late-night snacks: See it

A homeowner was shocked to find unusual critters visiting her backyard bird feeder in the middle of the night.

Danae Wolfe set up a bird feeder with a recording device attached in her Wooster, Ohio, backyard — an area she and her family have made welcoming to wildlife over the last eight years.

The 36-year-old writer and photographer told SWNS she installed the bird feeder after she received the item from a brand for a social media review.

AI-POWERED BIRD FEEDER TAKES CANDID PICS, IDENTIFIES OUR FEATHERED FRIENDS AS THEY SNACK

The wildlife enthusiast was shocked to find other animals stopping by for a midnight snack, however.

"We enjoyed seeing the birds visit during that first afternoon, but later that night, the camera caught a cheeky raccoon stopping by for a midnight snack," she said.

She added, "The raccoon actually knocked the camera off its mount on the tree, and the camera continued recording all night as raccoons, deer and skunks stopped by for a treat."

QUIZ: NAME THAT BIRD! CAN YOU MATCH THESE BEAUTIFUL BIRDS WITH THEIR CORRECT NAMES?

Wolfe said since then, squirrels and even a pair of turkeys have visited the feeding device for a quick nibble or two.

"We’ve had as many as four raccoons show up on any given night… We’ve also counted 11 or 12 different skunks that are regular overnight visitors," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Although Wolfe said the pair of turkeys has not returned to the backyard, she was hoping they would become regular visitors.

Wolfe also said she and her family spotted a flying squirrel one night.

"Though they are common squirrels in the eastern U.S., I’ve never seen one in our yard before, so it was super cool to see they’re hanging out in our neighborhood," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wolfe said her favorite funny image captured via the bird feeder is of a deer that she said looks almost like a fish.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wolfe for further comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.