Louisiana marathon runner reacts to surprise engagement at finish line: 'Best. Day. Ever'

Alexandra Deabler
Let her catch her breath first.

Morgan Pittman, 27, was running in the Louisiana Marathon in Baton Rouge on Sunday when she crossed the finish line to an incredible sight — her boyfriend, Chase Poche, down on one knee.

Pittman, an avid runner, had just finished the marathon with a time of 4:01:04, earning her 8th place in her division and 327th overall, when Poche got down and proposed, WBRZ reported.

The touching moment was captured on camera at the finish line, with spectators cheering on the couple in the background.

Morgan Pittman, 27, was running in the Louisiana Marathon in Baton Rouge on Sunday when she crossed the finish line to an incredible sight.<br> (Morgan Pittman ​​​​​​)

Pittman also posted pictures from the surprise proposal on her social media, captioning it “BEST. DAY. EVER. I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Pittman, an avid runner, had just finished the marathon with a time of 4:01:04, earning her 8th place in her division and 327th overall, when Poche got down and proposed.<br> (Morgan Pittman ​​​​​​)

The LSU grad received an outpouring of support from her followers, with many leaving comments congratulating the pair, and calling the move “the best thing ever.”

In related news, the pair is somewhat lucky that their love was celebrated on social media. In 2018, one groom-to-be was slammed for planning a similar stunt at the New York City Marathon, albeit in the middle of the race, rather than at the finish line.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.