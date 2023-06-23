Expand / Collapse search
Is your local McDonald's up to par? Chef shares viral test to find out

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
McDonald's Sign drive-thru

If you enjoy McDonald's food, there's a way to find out if your local franchise is a "good" one, according to a former chef. Check it out by clicking the link below! (iStock)

Chef's kiss – Try this tip to see if your local McDonald's passes the test. Continue reading…

‘Patron saint’ – Lenni Lenape chief Tammany was an inspiring Native American — until he was canceled. Continue reading…

Bizarre dwellings – A Pennsylvania woman went viral for sharing "outrageous" homes on Zillow. Continue reading…

‘High alert’ – Learn about a scam targeting users of a popular app. Continue reading…

App Store

If you have this popular app, you need to know the latest information on a new scam targeting users. Click the link above to learn more. (Apple)

Belief in dark times – Faith leaders react after the tragic loss of five passengers aboard the OceanGate submersible. Continue reading

Walk this way – See an amazing video of a mama duck who led her young ducklings even as a train barreled down on her. See video…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…

Dana Perino Jimmy Failla

Dana Perino's "Short Questions" original series for Fox News Digital offers fun insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Jimmy Failla, host of "Fox Across America." Find out his secret party trick, his choice of last meal — and what he does in his spare time.  (Fox News)

‘Lost their way' – Check out these forthright comments about the Girl Scouts from a faith-based leader and children's advocate. Continue reading…

‘He cares’ – Actor Gary Sinese was honored recently by music great Charlie Daniel's foundation. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out the many offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

