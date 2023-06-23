Is your local McDonald's up to par? Chef shares viral test to find out

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Chef's kiss – Try this tip to see if your local McDonald's passes the test. Continue reading…

‘Patron saint’ – Lenni Lenape chief Tammany was an inspiring Native American — until he was canceled. Continue reading…

Bizarre dwellings – A Pennsylvania woman went viral for sharing "outrageous" homes on Zillow. Continue reading…

‘High alert’ – Learn about a scam targeting users of a popular app. Continue reading…

Belief in dark times – Faith leaders react after the tragic loss of five passengers aboard the OceanGate submersible. Continue reading …

Walk this way – See an amazing video of a mama duck who led her young ducklings even as a train barreled down on her. See video…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…

‘Lost their way' – Check out these forthright comments about the Girl Scouts from a faith-based leader and children's advocate. Continue reading…

‘He cares’ – Actor Gary Sinese was honored recently by music great Charlie Daniel's foundation. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out the many offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION