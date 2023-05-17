Woman goes viral for uncovering 'weird' homes for sale on Zillow: 'It has taken off'

What does your home say about you?

A social media creator has garnered over 714,000 followers on TikTok and 51,000 followers on Instagram after sharing some arguably outrageous homes available for sale on Zillow – an American tech real-estate marketplace that's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

In 2020, Jessica More, a 35-year-old communications manager, was looking for ways to spruce up her home during the pandemic and began looking at homes that were available on Zillow, she told Fox News Digital.

More remembers a time when social media users started sharing unique internet finds in the midst of COVID-19.

"All of us collectively found this thing to fill our gap of exciting things happening in our lives," More, who owns the TikTok and Instagram accounts @Zillowtastrophes shared with Fox News Digital.

"If you found something crazy, it was like hitting the jackpot…and you wanted to share it with other people," she added.

As someone who works with social media professionally, More saw TikTok as the next big thing and used her newfound hobby to explore the once new platform, she said.

She said she first started sending her Zillow discoveries to her friends, and then expanded it by creating @Zillowtastrophes.

"At first it was kind of an experiment. I was like, ‘How big could I go?’" More recalled.

She went on, "It has taken off from there. I couldn't slow it down if I wanted to."

Within a year, More had reached roughly 100,000 followers, but has had a few posts go viral which have helped her grow her page.

For example, on March 10, More's post on an Oklahoma listing was viewed 1.7 million times on TikTok after she featured a home that included a "doll jail," as she captioned it, which showed a backyard-accessible, underground room that was housing a bunch of dolls.

What started off as More scrolling the real estate app for bizarre dwellings, has turned into a network of fans who send her new discoveries.

"At the beginning, I really did look every single day. I would use keyword searches primarily," More shared, adding that she'd look up "unique, indoor pool and stained-glass" – to name a few.

She will also use the different filters, targeting price point and square footage, she explained.

More said she now receives a large influx of submissions from people advising her to look at specific rooms in the home that make it unique.

She has also noticed a shift in culture between Millennials and Gen Z, regarding the different responses shared to Instagram or TikTok, she added.

"At the beginning, TikTok was a younger audience. Gen Z, in my opinion, is very open-minded [and] accepting," More commented.

"They have this philosophy, 'Don’t yuck someone's yum,'" she aded. "[Meaning] if someone likes something, who are you to say it's not cool."

When More first started her account, she was expecting people share their own critiques.

"I think about how someone did something so weird and put all this time and effort and money into it out of love for the space." — Jessica More

"I was shocked because people were like, 'Don’t be mean. Somebody put a lot of work into that,'" More admitted.

More said she started to notice her own perspective shift because of the responses from her viewers.

"I appreciate these weird houses so much now. I think about how someone did something so weird and put all this time and effort and money into it out of love for the space," More said.

"I think it's really brave and cool that these people a make these homes their own," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Zillow for an after-hours comment on this story.