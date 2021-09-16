Crispy loaded potato skins for NFL game day: Try the recipe

Potato skins go hand-in-hand with football season.

That’s why we love this air fryer version of the NFL game-day standard from Chelsea Plummer of Maesmenu.com .

"These air fryer potato skins are a great way to enjoy a game day snack that is better for you," Plummer tells Fox News. "Adjust the toppings to suit your tastes – they're delicious garnished with everything from salsa and guacamole to shredded barbecue chicken or sliced brisket."

Mouth watering already? Get the recipe below.

Air Fryer Potato Skins from Maesmenu.com

Makes 8 potato skins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

For the air fryer potato skins:

8 smaller russet potatoes, scrubbed thoroughly

non-stick cooking spray

3-4 green onions (or ⅓ cup), green and white parts sliced

⅓ cup sliced black olives

⅓ cup bacon bits (optional)

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

For the potato skin garnishes

¼ cup sour cream or 2-4% Greek yogurt

2-3 tablespoons sliced cilantro leaves

Additional garnishes (optional): salsa, shredded barbecue chicken, chopped tomatoes, etc.

Instructions: