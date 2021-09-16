Crispy loaded potato skins for NFL game day: Try the recipe
Crisp up in the air fryer and load with your favorite toppings
Potato skins go hand-in-hand with football season.
That’s why we love this air fryer version of the NFL game-day standard from Chelsea Plummer of Maesmenu.com.
"These air fryer potato skins are a great way to enjoy a game day snack that is better for you," Plummer tells Fox News. "Adjust the toppings to suit your tastes – they're delicious garnished with everything from salsa and guacamole to shredded barbecue chicken or sliced brisket."
Mouth watering already? Get the recipe below.
Air Fryer Potato Skins from Maesmenu.com
Makes 8 potato skins
Prep time: 10 minutes
Bake time: 1 hour
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
For the air fryer potato skins:
8 smaller russet potatoes, scrubbed thoroughly
non-stick cooking spray
3-4 green onions (or ⅓ cup), green and white parts sliced
⅓ cup sliced black olives
⅓ cup bacon bits (optional)
½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
For the potato skin garnishes
¼ cup sour cream or 2-4% Greek yogurt
2-3 tablespoons sliced cilantro leaves
Additional garnishes (optional): salsa, shredded barbecue chicken, chopped tomatoes, etc.
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 °F. Pierce each potato 2-3 times with a sharp knife.
- Place the potatoes in the oven, directly on the baking rack. Bake the potatoes for 50-60 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and cooked through.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven. Very carefully slice the potatoes in half and scoop out all but ¼-inch of the potato flesh next to the skin
- Spray the pulp and skin sides of the potato skin with non-stick cooking spray. With the pulp side up, sprinkle 2 teaspoons black olives, 2 teaspoons green onions, and 2 teaspoons bacon bits (if using) into each skin. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon shredded cheese over the toppings.
- Preheat the air fryer fitted with a rack or spacious basket to 350 degrees for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the potato skins, filling side up, to the air fryer rack or basket, leaving 1-1 ½ inches between the skins. Air fry for 5-7 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling and turning golden.
- Remove the skins from the air fryer and serve hot with sour cream, Greek yogurt, cilantro, and any of your other favorite garnishes.