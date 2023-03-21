A life in pictures: From birth into adulthood, a father takes his son’s photo every day for decades

A devoted dad in England snapped a photograph of his son every single day for decades — and now the son is continuing the artistic mission his father began.

Ian McLeod, 66, started taking pictures of his son Cory at his birth in 1991, SWNS reported.

Cory McLeod, now 31, continued the tradition when he got older by taking a selfie every day ­— even when he moved away for college and later traveled the world.

"My dad, Ian, had the idea to take a photo every day of me in 1991 while having a glass of wine," Cory McLeod told Fox News Digital in an email.

This was before the internet — so his dad "only planned to do it for a few years and make a flick book," he said.

At that time, it was "only a small art project," the son noted, but once his dad started the project "he felt like he had to keep going" — and began organizing the photos.

"My mother and father both met at art college, so they were always quite creative, artistic people," McLeod added.

The photo project stumped the younger McLeod at times.

"I didn’t understand it at the time and would sometimes find it annoying," he said.

"I could be at a friend’s house, and he’d have to drive over late at night to take the photo before midnight. Teachers would have to take my photo on school trips," Cory McLeod added.

The father and son duo has a combined collection of photos that is now a stunning video charting one young man's life — almost 11,000 pictures in all taken between his birth and his 30th birthday, SWNS reported.

The approximately eight-minute video reveals pictures of Cory McLeod as a toddler, blowing out candles on his 21st birthday cake and later traveling to more than 60 countries, noted SWNS.

The video "also shows him enjoying a family Christmas, starting a new job after moving to Dubai and visiting Tenzing-Hillary Airport, the most dangerous airport in the world," that outlet also reported.

"It is amazing to see the project come together like this and see how it is of interest to so many people from around the world."

Ten years before, Ian McLeod, of North Yorkshire, England, made a similar video for his son’s 21st birthday, which received over 6 million views on YouTube, according to SWNS.

Ian McLeod began the photo project thinking he would take a photo a day for perhaps a year or two.

"After a year of taking photos, I thought, ‘Hmm, maybe I can do two years,’" the dad said, according to SWNS.

"Once YouTube had arrived, it made sense to turn the project into a time-lapse film," he continued.

"I feel I would be letting my dad down [if I stopped taking photos], so I am going to keep going until the end."

"We still have a cupboard at home in the living room with all the daily photos," he added, saying that he never really knew where his project was heading, but "hoped it might benefit Cory in some way."

"It is amazing to see the project come together like this and see how it is of interest to so many people from around the world," Ian McLeod also said, noted SWNS.

There are a couple of gaps in the film, as SWNS reported. One month’s photos were lost when Ian McLeod’s camera wasn’t winding, another time the camera was stolen and a few times Ian McLeod realized the clock had struck midnight and he hadn’t taken the selfie yet for the day.

"It’s amazing that my dad had this vision in 1991, and I hope he gets the recognition he deserves for this unique piece of art," Cory McLeod told Fox News Digital.

"It’s incredible that it has been of interest to so many people around the world. They can now see me grow from birth to 30 years old in our new time-lapse film, ‘30 Years: A Photo of Cory Every Day.’"

The younger McLeod added, "I feel I would be letting my dad down [if I stopped taking photos], so I am going to keep going until the end. It would be amazing to see someone’s whole life from birth to death."

He continued, "As I approached the next milestone [video] I had just released my first book on Amazon about trekking to Everest Base Camp, called, ‘How NOT to Trek to Mount Everest.’"

This gave the younger McLeod the idea to start writing an autobiography to coincide with the release of the second time-lapse video, "30 Years: A Photo of Cory Every Day," he said.

The book, "30 Years: A Life Lived Every Day," covers lots of topics, McLeod also said — from growing up and being bullied, moving to school, partying, feeling anxiety, moving abroad, launching a business, traveling, having relationships and more.

The book is available now for pre-order, McLeod noted.