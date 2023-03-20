Pastor and musician saved by his mother's prayers after he was pronounced dead, he says

Many people all over the globe have experienced the power of prayer — including pastor and musician Travis Greene.

Green, of Columbia, South Carolina, has felt that power in a life-changing way.

When he was just four years old, he fell from a four-story window —and was pronounced dead soon after, he revealed.

Greene joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday for the "Faith & Friends" concert series to discuss the event — and he recalled how the power of prayer brought him back to life.

"[I was] pronounced dead, and my mother prayed for me and restored my life," he said.

The five-time Grammy Award nominee, who was living with his mother in Germany at the time of the fall, said he miraculously survived.

He gives all the glory to God for his recovery.

In addition to being a musician, Greene is a pastor at Forward City Church in Columbia.

Green and the band perform for hundreds of people at church every weekend, he said.

The band is releasing a new album, "Expect Impossible," which releases on April 7, 2023, he noted.

Greene and the Forward City band hope to spread the messages of the gospel through their music, he said.

"We use that to be able to give people a greater truth that can help inspire them in their life," the musician said.

Forward City is a nontraditional church, one that welcomes visitors who are very familiar with Christ and perhaps tired of hearing the gospel in traditional ways, Greene said.

It also welcomes others who are just beginning to learn about the faith.

"We’re traveling the world, letting people know that Jesus is real and he loves us," he said.

The group of musicians sang the song "Tent Revival" from their upcoming album for the group of fans at the "Faith & Friends Weekend" concert series performance.