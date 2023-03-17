TikTok duo goes viral for their dating tips: 'Excuse My Grandma' explores changing relationship ideals

The dating scene today often involves social media, apps and more — making the generation gap even more stark when examining how previous generations met, fell in love and got married.

One East Coast family is talking about those differences and using social media to share smart life tips that may never go out of style.

Kim Murstein is a 30-year-old New York native who went to live with her "Grandma Gail" — Gail Rudnick, 80 — in Palm Beach, Florida, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KENTUCKY WOMAN WITH OVER 230 GREAT-GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN-MEETS-GREAT-GREAT-GRANDCHILD-SEE-THE-PHOTO

Rudnick and her husband of 60 years, known to the family as Poppy, moved from New York City to Florida upon retiring.

While in Florida, Murstein continued to date as she had been doing in the city.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Murstein recalled realizing that she and her grandmother, who has been married for 60 years, had very different dating rules. (SEE the duo discuss their very different views in the video at the top of this article.)

"We realized all the generational differences from the last time she was single, in the ‘50s and ’60s," she said.

GRANDMA GOES VIRAL FOR HER LOVINGLY HONEST RANKING OF HER 10 GRANDCHILDREN

Together, they started a podcast — "Excuse My Grandma."

The pair discuss various dating differences, with Grandma Gail sharing the ideas and values she feels stand the test of time.

Soon after, the duo's social media platforms took off. They now have over 400,000 TikTok followers and 170,000 Instagram followers.

"I think sometimes you’ve just got to give it a little time."

One of the things the two women disagree on is how many dates a person should go on with the same companion before making a judgment call about the partner.

FLORIDA GRANDPA AND GRANDDAUGHTER GO VIRAL FOR THEIR JOY OVER PRE-SCHOOL PICKUP

While Murstein has an estimated two-to-three date rule, Grandma Gail believes a person should go on about 10 dates before deciding whether or not to pursue a serious relationship.

"You don’t even know what the guy is like on the first, second or even third date because everybody’s on their best behavior," the grandmother of four said.

"I think sometimes you’ve just got to give it a little time," she suggested.

But what’s Grandma Gail’s biggest piece of dating advice?

Don’t look for perfection.

"Perfection is an idealized thing … but that’s not reality," she said. She pointed out that this realization comes with maturity.

KIDS THRIVE AS TEXAS GRANDMOTHER, INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER REVEALS HER BEDTIME 'GAME' – AND HOW GOD'S INVOLVED

Murstein, however, calls herself "a dreamer" — and spends time idealizing romantic comedies from the 1950s.

"I have my own idea of what that [perfection] is, and I don’t think I want to settle for something less than that," she said.

Although Murstein has taught Grandma Gail about modern dating apps and terms such as "ghosting," Grandma Gail still doesn’t like some of the dating choices that her granddaughter makes.

Grandma Gail thinks young people today overthink and overcomplicate dating, she said. Instead, she recommends that single people go out and have fun without the stress of having a serious relationship.

‘TRADWIVES’ PUSH BACK AGAINST CRITICS WHO SAY THEIR VIRAL HOMEMAKING LIFESTYLE IS ‘ALARMING; AND ’CREEPY'

The two have always had a close relationship, they noted. They lived near each other when Grandma Gail and her husband were still in Manhattan.

"We lived very close to each other in Manhattan, and I saw her in all stages of growing up," she recalled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The grandmother said that working together now has only deepened the bond that the two share.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She’s a terrific young woman, great head on her shoulders, and she knows who to date and not to date," said her grandmother.