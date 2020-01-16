Library takes a 'lonely' book out and gives it a day it'll never forget

This book just had a better day than you.

While going through their records, the Royal Holloway Library in Egham, England, made a “sad” discovery: a single book that had not been checked out in a very long time. They decided to fix that in the most special way possible.

“Loyal followers. We bring sad news,” the RHUL Library account wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “As part of our research into the Top Five Most Borrowed Books 2019, we found that one book hadn't been borrowed for a very long time. It's just been there, collecting dust, staring out the window at other books achieving their book destiny.”

The library decided that “this could not stand,” so they decided to do “the honorable thing.”

They “took the book out on loan for a day that it would never forget."

"Here's what we got up to on our book date with 'There and Back' by George MacDonald,” the library said.

Obviously having some fun with the concept, the librarians tweeted about the book’s big day.

“We took it to all the best spots in the library,” they wrote. "The Mezzanine, the Feature Wing. We settled down for a good read on the bridge in the Atrium. You can't say we don't know how to show a book a good time. It's also a prime spot for keeping an eye on the queue for coffee.”

They also marked some of their favorite passages (using sticky notes, of course, because librarians know a thing or two about proper book etiquette). They even pretended to show the book around one of the library’s exhibits.

The Twitter thread concluded with the library making an announcement. “Not sure if we're supposed to submit a form somewhere to do this,” they said, “but without consulting anyone else we're declaring 15th January 2021 to be 'Borrow a Lonely Library Book Day.' It's a date.”