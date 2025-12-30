Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Jersey

Drone search launched for runaway wallaby in New Jersey that can reach 35 mph: ‘They get hoppin’

Rex escaped from Gloucester County farm Monday night, later spotted in Walmart parking lot nearly 5 miles away

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Rex the wallaby escapes from New Jersey animal sanctuary Video

Rex the wallaby escapes from New Jersey animal sanctuary

Drones are being used to search for a 3-year-old wallaby named Rex, who escaped from a New Jersey animal sanctuary Monday night. (Credit: Lots of Love Farm via Facebook)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey authorities are using drones to search for a runaway wallaby who hopped his way off an animal farm in Gloucester County on Monday night.

Rex, a 3-year-old wallaby, wandered away from the Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown after a gate was allegedly left unlatched overnight.

The missing marsupial was later spotted in a Walmart parking lot nearly five miles from the farm Tuesday morning.

Sue Layden, who owns the animal sanctuary with her husband, told Fox News Digital they have had Rex for a few years and he "loves people," along with romaine lettuce.

Picture of Rex, the wallaby, missing in New Jersey

Officials are on the hunt for a wallaby, named Rex, who went missing in the New Jersey area. (WTXF)

AI DRONE FINDS MISSING HIKER'S REMAINS IN MOUNTAINS AFTER 10 MONTHS

She described him as a "miniature kangaroo," noting he can leap nearly 10 feet in a single bound and reach speeds up to 35 miles an hour.

"They get hoppin'," Layden said. "In the wild, they are prey animals, they don't really have any real defense, so their first instinct is to run. That's what puts him in that frame of mind. He's not like that here, but strangers screaming ‘Oh my god!’ might."

Wallabies are small to medium-sized marsupials similar to kangaroos, native to Australia and nearby islands.

Rex the wallaby in Lots of Love Farm in New Jersey

Rex the wallaby allegedly escaped through an unlatched gate at an animal sanctuary in New Jersey. (Lots of Love Farm via Facebook)

RUNAWAY ZEBRA'S WILD ADVENTURE COMES TO AN END AFTER DRAMATIC HELICOPTER RESCUE

Layden added the farm believes Rex will return home, since he is well socialized with humans.

"He got out [and went] right through the woods. I don't think he really wants to leave home," she said. "People who visit [the farm] pet him and love on him, so he likes it here. … I'm just keeping my fingers crossed that he's staying around, because if he just gets close enough and comes in, we have his pen open waiting for him."

While Layden acknowledged Rex is "adorable," describing him as a stuffed animal with a marsupial personality, she said that is not always the case.

"In the wild, if you corner them, they attack," Layden said. "You get a slap-down kind of thing."

Picture of Rex the wallaby

Officials are looking for a missing wallaby, named Rex, who remains on the loose in New Jersey. (WTXF)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A drone pet locating company is helping with the search, and Layden emphasized the community should not try to chase him.

"We have had a couple of pretty good tips, so we are checking all of that out," she said.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

Close modal

Continue