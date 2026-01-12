USPS postmark timing may change for some mail, shipping prices also set to rise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some mail sent through the U.S. Postal Service may no longer receive a postmark dated the same day it is mailed.

The shift comes as USPS moves ahead with operational updates tied to its long-term transformation plan, which also includes pricing changes scheduled for 2026.

In a statement on its website, USPS said adjustments to transportation operations mean some mail may arrive at those processing facilities later than in the past — which can affect the date reflected on a postmark.

Most postmarks are applied by machines at originating processing facilities, not at local post offices, the agency said.

As a result, the date printed on a postmark may reflect when the mail is processed, rather than when a customer dropped it off or a carrier collected it.

Martha Johnson, a USPS spokesperson based in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital the update is intended to clarify what postmarks indicate and when they are applied.

"It does not signal a change in postmarking procedures with regard to how or what we postmark, but is instead intended to improve public understanding of the information postmarks convey, when in the course of operations they are typically applied, and their relationship to the date of mailing," Johnson said.

USPS said customers who need a postmark that matches the date of mailing still have an option.

"Customers who wish to obtain a postmark aligning with the date of mailing may request a manual (local) postmark at a retail location," the agency stated.

The Postal Service said the manual postmark is applied free of charge when mail is handed to a clerk at a retail counter.

Separately, USPS announced it will increase shipping prices starting Jan. 18, 2026.

"The change would raise prices approximately 6.6 percent for Priority Mail service, 5.1 percent for Priority Mail Express service, 7.8 percent for USPS Ground Advantage and 6.0 percent for Parcel Select," the agency said.

The price of a first-class mail stamp will remain unchanged.

USPS said the pricing changes are part of its 10-year transformation plan to improve financial sustainability — adding that shipping rates are adjusted based on market conditions.