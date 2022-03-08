Latvian woman to drive abandoned pets out of Lviv, Ukraine, to escape the Russian-Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People aren't the only beings trying to evacuate Ukraine right now.

As more and more families decide to flee the country, many are being forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their pets behind. Traveling is incredibly dangerous right now, and for some, trying to make the journey with an animal is impossible.

Fortunately, there are still volunteers in the country who are trying to help.

Rasma Krecia is a Latvian volunteer worker in Ukraine who is hoping to drive abandoned pets out of the country and into Poland, Reuters reports.

"We’re going to try to take as many animals as we can out, back to Latvia, back to Europe, back to safety," she said.

When she spoke with reporters, she was in the process of loading up three vans with cats and dogs at an animal sanctuary in Lviv. During that time period, a resident brought in a dozen puppies they had found in a box discovered at a nearby train station.

Since the conflict began, thousands of displaced people had passed through the station.

For many Ukrainians, traveling to safety has been dangerous and slow-moving.

Reuters spoke with Natalia Horobets, who was dropping off her pet cat Charly with Krecia at the time. She had fled the eastern city of Kramatorsk when Russia invaded.

"Our trip by train lasted for 40 hours," Horobets said. "There were many people and we were afraid that he would be trampled."

When asked why she was doing the work she was doing, Krecia explained, "If I have an opportunity, if I have a large van, if I can bring food here and take some animals back to safety, I can’t stay at home."