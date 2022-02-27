Ukraine battles Russian forces: LIVE UPDATES

European Union vows to send weapons to Ukraine's armed forces: 'Matter of life and death'

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles published an op-ed in the Guardian outlining the reasons the bloc will send weapons to Ukraine.

"What Putin is doing is not only a grave violation of international law, it is a violation of the basic principles of human coexistence," he said. "With his choice to bring war back to Europe, we see the return of the 'law of the jungle' where might makes right. The target is not only Ukraine, but the security of Europe and the whole international rules-based order, based on the UN system and international law."

"With this war on Ukraine, the world will never be the same again. It is now, more than ever, the time for societies and alliances to come together to build our future on trust, justice and freedom. It is the moment to stand up and to speak out. Might does not make right. Never did. Never will."