Highway workers in England rescued a little lamb who was helplessly marooned for two days next to a barrier on a busy stretch of highway.

Witnesses reported seeing a lamb stranded on the M1 highway, south of Watford Gap in Northamptonshire, England, according to a news release from the National Highways.

Despite multiple patrols searching along the busy highway, the lamb proved difficult to recover.

Officials said that Traffic Officer Elliot Flynn "sprung to action" and located the stranded lamb on Monday, Feb. 19.

Authorities said that Flynn slowed down the traffic on the southbound lane so that he could get a better look and ended up spotting the frightened creature in the central reservation.

The little lamb – who officers named Gappy – was so filthy that it was camouflaged against the safety barrier and difficult to see.

Flynn said that the lamb was not shy and walked right over to him.

"As I walked over, the lamb came straight over to me and started cuddling up against my leg so I was able to pick her up and get her to safety," he said. "People in the stopped traffic were clapping and cheering when they saw what I was doing."

Officers took the lost lamb to a nearby outstation and fed it.

"The lamb was tired and hungry because she had been out there for at least two days so we took her to the nearby Watford Gap outstation and gave her some warm milk," Flynn said.

Flynn, who grew up on a farm, said he knew the number on the lamb's tag would match the one worn by its mother, so he took the baby animal to a nearby field where there was a flock of sheep.

"The mum was there with another newborn and as soon as she saw her lost lamb she was licking her to get it clean and Gappy started feeding," Flynn said. "We were so pleased to reunite her with her mum."

Authorities said that the lamb did not show any signs of injuries, despite spending two days next to high speed traffic.