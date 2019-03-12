Kate Middleton sports Gucci blouse, trousers during solo outing in London

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton ditched the coat dress for a blouse and trousers during an outing in London.

Just a day after joining husband Prince William — along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — for Commonwealth Day festivities, Middleton, 37, took a solo trip to South London to visit the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre, according to Kensington Palace.

The royal donned a purple bow-necked Gucci blouse and black trousers from Jigsaw, People magazine reports. She also carried a Midi Mayfair bag by luxury leather goods designer Aspinal of London.

At the event, Middleton joined the parents and their young children to attend sessions held by both the Lambeth Early Action Partnership (LEAP) and Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS), according to Kensington Palace.

During one of the programs — the “Circle of Security” — the Duchess of Cambridge sat on the ground while speaking to parents and playing and interacting with their children. The program “helps parents and caregivers better understand their child’s emotions, and enhances the development of their child’s self-esteem,” Kensington Palace said on Twitter.

Middleton will later attend a gala at the National Portrait Gallery, according to People.