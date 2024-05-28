Kansas photographer turns dramatic thunderstorm into stunning backdrop for bride and groom

A Kansas couple refused to allow major storms to rain on their parade — or, rather — on their wedding day on May 19.

While some may have viewed the thunderous storm clouds looming over the property as a "bad sign," a wedding photographer and her newlywed clients seized the thrill of a photo-op that captured what it means to be a Kansan.

"It's like a Kansas thing. A lot of people run from storms — we run into [them]," Ashley Patton, owner of Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest, in Wichita, told Fox News Digital.

The bride and groom, Trapper and MaKayla Shore, officially tied the knot in Viola, Kansas.

But the weather was less than ideal that Sunday following their nuptials.

It was sunny, humid and the winds outside neared 40-plus miles per hour, Patton said.

While family and friends enjoyed the reception, Patton walked outside and noticed dark clouds rolling in.

She immediately knew it could be the perfect backdrop for the couple's wedding photos, she said.

"This was completely unplanned," Patton said.

"It happened in a matter of seconds. We were only on the street for, like, four minutes."

Trapper's brother pulled up his Mustang to create some burnout and switched on the headlights in order to backlight the photos.

Patton knew there was a short window of time to capture the moving storm clouds before darkness took over.

The photographer said she did her best to direct the newlyweds over the noisy, hard-fast winds that picked up.

"It started off sunny and hot, roughly 90 degrees, with strong winds but quickly became very stormy," Trapper Shore, a member of the U.S. Air Force, told Fox Television Stations.

The dramatic scene did not require a great deal of editing because the photos perfectly captured the thunderous splendor, according to Patton.

"There was zero challenge — it was just so perfect and beautiful," she said.

Trapper Shore said he was "stunned" by the photos — while McKayla Shore said she felt the gloomy weather held a special meaning, according to Fox Television Stations.

"Being a military wife, the stormy photos represent what challenges we will face as a couple, but we will have those because the day started out great, turned stormy, then cleared up and was a great night," MaKayla Shore said.

Patton said she will never forget photographing the couple, and that "everything fell into place."

She joked, "The only thing we're really missing is a tornado in the background, [but], I mean, I'm kind of glad that didn't happen."

Fox News Digital reached out to Trapper and MaKayla Shore for additional comment and updates.