LIFESTYLE

Kansas photographer turns dramatic thunderstorm into stunning backdrop for bride and groom

Wichita, Kansas, photographer captures eye-catching scene as storm lingers behind newlyweds

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

A Kansas couple refused to allow major storms to rain on their parade — or, rather — on their wedding day on May 19.

While some may have viewed the thunderous storm clouds looming over the property as a "bad sign," a wedding photographer and her newlywed clients seized the thrill of a photo-op that captured what it means to be a Kansan.

"It's like a Kansas thing. A lot of people run from storms — we run into [them]," Ashley Patton, owner of Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest, in Wichita, told Fox News Digital.

The bride and groom, Trapper and MaKayla Shore, officially tied the knot in Viola, Kansas.

But the weather was less than ideal that Sunday following their nuptials.

Kansas couple dip and kiss

Newlyweds Trapper and MaKayla Shore are shown as a severe thunderstorm lingered in the distance. (Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest)

It was sunny, humid and the winds outside neared 40-plus miles per hour, Patton said.

While family and friends enjoyed the reception, Patton walked outside and noticed dark clouds rolling in. 

She immediately knew it could be the perfect backdrop for the couple's wedding photos, she said.

"This was completely unplanned," Patton said.

"It happened in a matter of seconds. We were only on the street for, like, four minutes."

Kansas couple twirling in the street

Kansas newlyweds Trapper and MaKayla Shore danced in the street while they were photographed with a dramatic scene gathering behind them. (Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest)

Trapper's brother pulled up his Mustang to create some burnout and switched on the headlights in order to backlight the photos.

Patton knew there was a short window of time to capture the moving storm clouds before darkness took over.

The photographer said she did her best to direct the newlyweds over the noisy, hard-fast winds that picked up.

"It started off sunny and hot, roughly 90 degrees, with strong winds but quickly became very stormy," Trapper Shore, a member of the U.S. Air Force, told Fox Television Stations.

Kansas couple dancing in the streets

The Shores danced in the street while dark, yet romantic clouds hovered overhead. The photos have been circulating online since their May 19 nuptials.  (Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest)

The dramatic scene did not require a great deal of editing because the photos perfectly captured the thunderous splendor, according to Patton.

"There was zero challenge — it was just so perfect and beautiful," she said.

Trapper Shore said he was "stunned" by the photos — while McKayla Shore said she felt the gloomy weather held a special meaning, according to Fox Television Stations.

Kansas couple kissing

The thunderous clouds captured the Kansas couple's special day — and the only thing missing was a tornado, Patton joked. (Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest)

"Being a military wife, the stormy photos represent what challenges we will face as a couple, but we will have those because the day started out great, turned stormy, then cleared up and was a great night," MaKayla Shore said.

Patton said she will never forget photographing the couple, and that "everything fell into place."

Kansas newlyweds photoshoot split

The happy couple did not let the stormy scene get in the way of their joyous wedding. (Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest)

She joked, "The only thing we're really missing is a tornado in the background, [but], I mean, I'm kind of glad that didn't happen."

Fox News Digital reached out to Trapper and MaKayla Shore for additional comment and updates.

