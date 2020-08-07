'Judgy' shelter kitten adopted after going viral on Reddit

This cat may be sassy, but at least he found a home.

Four-month-old “Judgy Roger” was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society at the end of last month and his unamused expression quickly went viral on Reddit with the caption: “Judgy cat at the AZ Humane Society is disappointed in you.”

In a Facebook post last week, the Arizona Humane Society posted a picture of the Reddit post and explained some of Roger’s attitude.

SENIOR DOGS CAN RETIRE COMFORTABLY AT THIS NEW JERSEY SANCTUARY

“Roger is a very sweet 4-month-old kitten, but he finds comfort in the company of other cats and struggled with being alone when his kennel mate was adopted,” the Facebook post said. “He will need to go home with another social cat who can help bring him out of his shell and be less, well... judgy.”

DOG LOOKS LIKE BATMAN IN STRIKING PHOTO: ‘IT WAS JUST FOR A SPLIT SECOND’

According to azfamily.com, Roger had some issues with hissing and swatting when he first arrived at the Humane Society. He soon started working with a behavioral specialist, which helped him improve his attitude.

“Luckily, he loves other kittens, so as soon as I gave him a friend, he turned into a very sweet, playful, pretty normal kitten,” Roger’s behavioral specialist Valerie Stockton told azfamily.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite his “judgy” expressions, Roger found his forever home when Patty McNeel adopted him.

“He cuddled up when she brought him in the room,” McNeel told azfamily.com. “And he purrs. Sounds like a little motorboat.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

AZ Humane Society posted a picture of the duo on Facebook after Roger was adopted.

“Roger, the star of the post on Reddit with the caption 'judgy cat at the Arizona Humane Society is disappointed in you,' has been adopted!” the Facebook post said. “We are so happy for Roger and his new mom, Patricia, and wish them a judgement-free lifetime of unconditional love!”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS