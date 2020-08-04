Dog looks like Batman in striking photo: 'It was just for a split second'

What a handsome hound.

A black German shepherd named Brick has shot to stardom on social media after his owner posted a picture of the pup that’s a doggone dead ringer for Batman.

Jelena Jovanović captured the image when her 5-year-old pup pricked up his ears after a scolding, South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

“I was taking a panoramic portrait and waiting for him to make a calm face and look at me,” Jovanović said. “Brick was a bit bored so he started eating snow, I told him ‘no’ and he raised his head, tilted his ears, gave me that look for a split second and I caught it on camera.”

Later, the 3D animator from Belgrade, Serbia, realized her dog bore a striking resemblance to the caped crusader.

“Initially, I didn't think much about it as I wanted to catch his calm face expression, but upon revision on my computer I thought it was interesting,” Jovanović recalled.

“I posted a cropped portrait version and people loved it. I did this dark edit and I couldn't take my eyes off of it.”

Inspired, the pet parent posted the photo online with a quote from the DC Comics superhero, where it has since gone viral with thousands of likes and shares, SWNS reports.

"Brick's eyes are hypnotizing and even though it was just for a split second, you could see his 'other side,' which he fortunately never displays,” Jovanović explained.

“For me, it's a good reminder of his duality, he is my pet, a gentle giant, but he is also a predator and we, humans, should respect that side, too.”

Jovanović described her German shepherd as a “very large, dominant dog” who has “an extreme sense of fairness.”

“He never hurt another living creature and despite his size he's the best puppy-sitter!” she exclaimed. "Although he is very independent, he sleeps under my working desk and loves to be included in every activity, even the vacuuming. He's smart and calm, which makes him easy to train.

“He knows a lot of tricks and some of them are specifically used for posing in photography, so you could say he is a professional dog model.”

Jovanović frequently shares updates on Brick's adventurous life and times to Instagram, where the dog boasts a following of 20,000.