Senior dogs can retire comfortably at this New Jersey sanctuary

Here’s a place where dogs can retire in happiness.

Marty’s Place in Upper Freehold Township, New Jersey, is a nonprofit dog sanctuary for elderly dogs whose owners can no longer care for them.

The doggy retirement home promises “physical and emotional comfort, companionship and enrichment” to senior dogs, according to the website.

Dogs have to be at least 7 years old to be admitted, but once they’re in, Marty’s Place can be their “home for life.”

However, some of the senior dogs can be adopted, founder Doreen Jakubcak told ABC7.

"When we commit to a dog that comes to Marty's place they do have a forever home,” Jakubcak said. “That forever home can be here at the sanctuary and when we can, we try to place a dog into a new adoptive home.”

Marty’s Place has enough room for 40 dogs to have their own living spaces, and an enclosed in-ground swimming pool for exercise, more than 25 acres of walking trails, a multipurpose room, several lounges for the dogs inside and a fenced outdoor area where they can play, according to the website.

The sanctuary also has a treatment room for dogs who need medical care and some short-term isolation rooms for dogs who have specific health issues.

According to the website, elderly dogs come to Marty’s for several reasons including medical issues, financial challenges, estate planning provisions or relocation.

Most dogs are brought in from pet owners, but occasionally Marty’s takes in dogs from shelters or other organizations, the website read.

"The chances of an older dog being adopted and leaving a shelter is not as great as for a puppy so we decided we wanted to help senior dogs," Jakubcak told ABC7.

The sanctuary was named after an elderly chocolate Labrador retriever, Marty, that Jakubcak and her husband took in for his last year of life, after he spent time in shelters and foster homes, according to NJ.com.

The news website reported that Marty’s Place, which was founded in 2015, is funded by donations and sponsorships.

According to ABC7, financial support has been a challenge during the pandemic, but the sanctuary is trying to fundraise by holding virtual events.

