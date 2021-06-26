Joanna Gaines gives sneak peek of 'Fixer Upper' ahead of upcoming episodes

Chip and Joanna Gaines are working hard on home renovations.

Earlier this week, Joanna posted videos on Instagram showing sneak peeks of two renovations that she and her husband did for their show, "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home."

New episodes of the show will air on Magnolia Network and discovery+ in July.

The first video, which Joanna posted on Thursday, shows off various rooms of the house, as well as clips of Joanna dancing through the kitchen, arranging decor and fixing lights.

"Fixer reveals are happening left and right!" Joanna captioned the video. "Here’s another sneak peek of one we just finished."

Joanna posted the second video on Friday and said in her caption that she initially wanted the house to be demolished.

"Back to back fixer reveals!" Joanna wrote. "Here’s a peek at one I begged @chipgaines to just bulldoze and level bc it was so bad. Thankfully he said no. Now I love it so much."

The video shows Joanna vacuuming a carpet, someone -- possibly Chip himself -- working inside what looks like a stove exhaust fan and Joanna arranging items in the kitchen.

The clip also shows off interior decor of the house as well as a brief moment of the final reveal to the homeowner.

The Gaines’ Magnolia Network will launch on July 15 on its own app, as well as on streaming platform discovery+.

Their show, "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" is a revamped version of HGTV’s "Fixer Upper," where the couple got their start.