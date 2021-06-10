Joanna Gaines gets cooking help from youngest son, Crew: 'My favorite part of today'

Joanna Gaines is getting a little help in the kitchen.

While she appeared to be filming for the upcoming episode of her cooking show, "Magnolia Table," 43-year-old Gaines was joined by her youngest son, Crew, 3.

Gaines posted a picture and video of her little helper on Instagram Wednesday with the caption: "My favorite part of today," with a heart emoji.

In the clip, Crew can be seen carrying what looks like an upside-down wooden crate. He can be seen, from under the table, setting the crate down on the ground and stepping up onto it to reach the top of the table, before the clip ends.

Meanwhile, Gaines can be heard talking about the dish she’s preparing, which she describes as a "Southern, kind of classic dessert."

Though it is unclear exactly what Gaines is making, it could be strawberry shortcake with homemade whipped cream, according to the Magnolia blog. According to IMDb, the episode is expected to air on June 13.

Many of Gaines’ Instagram followers commented on how adorable Crew is and how sweet he is to help his mom.

"Such a wonderful helper," one person wrote.

Another person commented: "Cutest little helper."

"Crew needs his own show," someone else said.

Other commenters focused on Crew’s attire -- particularly his white Crocs.

"The little crocs crack me up; so stinkin cute!" one person said.

Crew is the youngest of the five Gaines children. Chip and Joanna Gaines also have Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 11.